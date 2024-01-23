Deadline Poet / January 23, 2024

Trump and the Courts

Calvin Trillin
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump speaks to guest at a cam
Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump speaks to guest at a campaign event on December 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans were the first to select their party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they caucused on January 15, 2024. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

As he lumbers from trial to trial,
Exuding great volumes of bile,
He says, “Can’t you see:
They’re picking on me.”
Self-pity was always his style.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

