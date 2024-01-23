Trump and the Courts
As he lumbers from trial to trial,
Exuding great volumes of bile,
He says, “Can’t you see:
They’re picking on me.”
Self-pity was always his style.
We all have doppelgängers, and we now know Colin Kaepernick’s is Aaron Rodgers.
It may seem like there’s little to cheer, but these leaders and activists can show us how to keep fighting the good fight in what promises to be a challenging 2024.
Long before the Sacklers appeared on the scene, families like the Astors, the Peabodys, and the Delanos cemented their upper-crust status through the global trade in opium.
A new podcast takes us back to the early days of the HIV and AIDS crisis, when a mystery virus began spreading among poor Black and brown communities.
Liberals are in denial. Conservatives are trying to destroy public health. And the virus is still raging.
Of all the ills afflicting our democracy, the failure to rein in the power of money remains the most egregious.