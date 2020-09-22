I can’t get away from it.

Felted-up reenactors shoving a great fake crate of it

into the Harbor and jeering.

After the tour group leaves, they fish it

back out and towel it off,

unbutton their waistcoats to smoke.

At the nearby counter-service place, there are two

jars next to the register, and dropping bills

into one or the other is how

we affirm our commitments—why should we ever

pay decently, unless it occurs

in this fever of rivalry that passes for fun?

What are our choices and might I suggest

LESS IS MORE against MORE IS MORE?

Or IT COULD HAPPEN ANY TIME against IT HAPPENS

ALL THE TIME? Or how about THIS VIOLENCE

FOREVER UNDOES A PERSON

against THAT CONTENTION CAN ONLY

BE ROOTED IN THE RETROGRADE

VIEW THAT A WOMAN IS EITHER INTACT OR SHE’S

NOT? I always thought I’d made

peace with THIS PLANET, and yet here I am

shoving all my cash in the jar

marked ANYPLACE ELSE. There isn’t enough

