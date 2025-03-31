Society / StudentNation / Is the Sports Draft Obsolete? With the players association’s new collective bargaining agreement, the National Women’s Soccer League became the first major league in American sports to abolish the college draft.

A National Womens Soccer League match at Red Bull Arena on June 8, 2024.

(Ira L. Black / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation, a program of the Nation Fund for Independent Journalism , which is dedicated to highlighting the best of student journalism. For more Student Nation, check out our archive or learn more about the program here . StudentNation is made possible through generous funding from The Puffin Foundation . If you’re a student and you have an article idea, please send pitches and questions to [email protected] .

In August of last year, the National Women’s Soccer League made history by becoming the first American sports league to abolish the college and expansion draft, a monumental agreement that provides collegiate prospects with unprecedented autonomy as well as newfound challenges.

The elimination of the NWSL’s draft system was enacted by an agreement between the league and its players association on a new collective bargaining agreement, which removed the use of the draft, increased player compensation and prevented players from being traded without their consent, along with further investment in league amenities and staffing.

“The draft is an antiquated model that empowers teams to decide for players instead of players deciding for themselves,” said NWSLPA president Tori Huster in the association’s statement. “Now, Players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities. Teams will need to step up to create environments that appeal to players.”

With no autonomy for collegiate prospects and only 14 teams to choose from in today’s NWSL, 48 of the league’s athletes met over the summer—in person and virtually—to secure the historic agreement. These negotiations began at the end of August 2023 and, after 20 bargaining sessions, turned the league into a trailblazing model for empowering professional athletes.

The college draft is deeply embedded in American sports. First implemented by the NFL in 1935 to provide parity among teams, the method has been implemented in 14 sports leagues within the United States—more than twice the number of leagues abroad that use a draft—including the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and the male counterpart of the NWSL, the MLS.

A draft is simple, but extremely limiting for the collegiate prospects who have no decision over where they will be playing their first professional seasons. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, in his Netflix series, Colin in Black and White, compared the NFL draft process to modern slavery. Kaepernick unpacks a “power dynamic” between the front office of teams and the draft prospects. The examination of athletes’ physical characteristics and abilities results in “no dignity left intact.” These scenes mirror those of auctions where enslaved Africans had their physical bodies and abilities examined before being purchased. Dave Zirin, sports editor at The Nation, wrote about this practice in his book with former NFL defensive end Michael Bennett, Things That Make White People Uncomfortable, referring to players’ being treated as though they were pieces of meat.

Zirin supports the abolition of the draft and lamented the hypocrisy of “a sports world that’s run by billionaires who are funding a president that’s tearing apart civil society because they believe in nothing but profit, in the almighty dollar and the miracle of the so-called free market, actually restrict where people are allowed to go and work. The only thing they want out of the free market is free labor.”

“Get rid of the draft. Get rid of the salary cap,” Zirin said. “If the draft was a workable system, then you wouldn’t have the same damn teams picking first, second, and third every year.”

It is indicative of the draft’s inefficiency that only five leagues outside of North America use the process, and none of them are soccer leagues.

“It seemed something so desired but almost impossible to untangle from the existing American major professional sports environment,” said London-based women’s soccer journalist Theodore Lloyd-Hughes on the National Women’s Soccer League’s decision to end the draft. “You’re boosting the American game.… You’re saying anyone can play in this league, and they have the same rights as anywhere else.”