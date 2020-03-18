Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Normally the neighborhood around The Nation’s office—on Eighth Avenue, in the heart of New York’s Garment District—is one of the busiest, most crowded places on earth. But like so many other publications, we are now conducting all of our operations remotely. It is distressing to picture the bustling streets eerily quiet and our office vacant, but we are living in unprecedented times. We extend solidarity to the many businesses and workers—in particular, frontline care workers—who do not have the option to work remotely and who face either an uncertain financial future or unimaginable conditions as they labor to mitigate this crisis.

For many of our editors and writers, working remotely is a familiar experience. But the isolation and loneliness of social distancing affects all of us, and spending more of our lives online will not, I fear, be an adequate substitute for the stimulation and solidarity of working together face-to-face. Yet like the rest of you, The Nation will carry on—reporting the truth, analyzing our circumstances, campaigning for justice, and bringing you in-depth commentary and coverage not just of the coronavirus crisis but of the state of our politics, our democracy, and the health of our planet.

Because while the dangers are real—and made far worse by an administration in Washington whose general incompetence has been compounded by its hostility to science—so is the need for bold solutions. We'll continue lifting up those solutions here at The Nation and continue calling for courage, solidarity, and compassion.