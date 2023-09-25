Society / Rupert Murdoch’s Final Con Game Announcing his exit, the right-wing baron mixes public populism and private elitism.

Succession for suckers: While Lachlan Murdoch (left) gets the fancy title, Rupert retains the ultimate power. (Jean Catuffe / GC Images)

If Rupert Murdoch is not quite the prince of lies, it is only because that title belongs to the devil alone. But Murdoch is well above the middle ranks by any measure of mendacity: If he’s not the Prince of Prevarication, it’s certainly reasonable to call him the Duke of Deception.

Upon Murdoch’s announcement on Thursday that he is stepping down as head of Fox News and Fox Corps, Owen Jones of The Guardian described the media baron as “the most poisonous individual of my lifetime.” It’s hard to gainsay the truth of this accusation. After all, Murdoch ran the largest media empire in the world, valued at more than $17 billion. While Fox News in the United States is the most notorious of his enterprises, Murdoch’s reach extended, the BBC once reported, to “most countries,” with an especially strong concentration in his native Australia and the United Kingdom.

For decades, Murdoch’s newspapers, radio stations, and cable TV networks have been the loudest megaphone on the right. Jones referenced Murdoch’s role in spreading homophobia in the 1980s, xenophobia and militarism in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, and climate change denial. One could also add that Fox was a powerful platform for promoting—with knowing deception and malice—lies about the 2020 election. This last set of deceits resulted in Fox’s agreeing last April to pay Dominion Voting Systems $783 million to settle a defamation lawsuit.

Yet Murdoch’s days of lying aren’t over. The resignation letter Murdoch released to his employees was itself a masterpiece of misinformation. The first falsehood is the idea that Murdoch is resigning and handing over the reins to son Lachlan. As the letter makes clear, Murdoch is going to be the type of retiree who continues to show up to work to make sure his wastrel son is following orders.

According to Murdoch:

In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas. Our companies are communities, and I will be an active member of our community. I will be watching our broadcasts with a critical eye, reading our newspapers and websites and books with much interest, and reaching out to you with thoughts, ideas, and advice. When I visit your countries and companies, you can expect to see me in the office late on a Friday afternoon.

In other words, Murdoch is going to be a backseat driver, while Lachan will be a chauffeur, enjoying a fancy title but ultimately under the old man’s directions.

The other major flimflam in the letter is ideological. Murdoch casts himself as a populist fighting “elites” who “have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class.”