Resources: What You Can Do

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Get The Nation’s Weekly Newsletter Fridays. The best of the week. Email By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Fridays. The best of the week.

Thank you for signing up for The Nation’s weekly newsletter.

Repro Nation A monthly newsletter on the global fight for reproductive freedom. Email By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

How to Get Help

Find an abortion clinic or a US-based telemedicine provider at AbortionFinder.org or INeedanA.com. If you live in a state where abortion is illegal and you can’t travel, your options include international telemedicine services, ordering pills yourself, or using mail forwarding. PlanCPills.org has options by state and vetted websites to buy pills. For questions about the legal risks of self-managing an abortion, call the Repro Legal Helpline at 844-868-2812. If you’re self-managing an abortion and have medical questions, call or text the M+A Hotline at 833-246-2632. Their website, mahotline.org, explains how to safely self-manage an abortion.

If you need emotional support, call All-Options at 888-493-0092 or, for post-abortion support, text Exhale Pro-Voice at 617-749-2948.

How to Help

With abortion in crisis, you might automatically think of donating to a large organization like Planned Parenthood. Here are some smaller organizations that need help too.

Independent clinics like Amy Hagstrom Miller’s Whole Woman’s Health perform 55 percent of abortions, according to the Abortion Care Network. Find your local independent clinic or donate to the ACN’s Keep Our Clinics campaign at keepourclinics.org/donate.

Find your local abortion fund on the National Network of Abortion Funds website, abortionfunds.org. Abortion funds help pay for abortions. Some pay for travel, too.

Want to buy a comforting gift for a traveling abortion patient? Find the Amazon wishlist for Just the Pill’s mobile clinic patients at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3V300AN54S15T.

Support Texas patients traveling with the Reverend Erika Ferguson to New Mexico (see page 14) by buying them a coffee or airport breakfast: withkoji.com/@ReproRevolution.

If you live near a clinic, find out if they have a volunteer clinic escort program, or need one.

Last but not least, organize! All over the country, people are organizing against local anti-abortion measures and in favor of proactive policies. Find ideas at the National Institute for Reproductive Health website, nirhealth.org/resources.