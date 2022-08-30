EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.
In a Pittsburgh suburb this June, a sizable crowd gathered to watch four individuals duking it out in a fiery doubles match. The MVP of the showdown? Sixty-four-year-old attorney Meg Burkardt, who didn’t realize that the three men she “whooped” that day were used to a different sport: They were Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
What brought this unlikely combination of athletes to North Park on a lazy Saturday evening? The fast-growing phenomenon of pickleball.
A “sneaky-fast amalgam of tennis, badminton, and Ping-Pong,” pickleball was created in 1965, but its popularity has skyrocketed over the past couple of years, perhaps in part because of the coronavirus pandemic’s spiking demand for socially distanced outdoor activities. The game is enthralling everyone from youngsters to seniors, everywhere from Texas community centers to California country clubs. It’s now the fastest-growing sport in the United States, with almost 5 million “picklers” and counting—a population that has nearly doubled since 2014.
Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.