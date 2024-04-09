Off the Clock / Texas Abortion Laws Haven’t Stopped Amy Hagstrom Miller Despite having to move the clinic out of Texas, the founder of Whole Woman’s Health continues to fight for abortion access in the new “border states.”

Amy Hagstrom Miller flips through her college notebook from her time in India. (Olivia Paschal)

This article appears in the April 2024 issue, with the headline “Let Her Cook.”

Wearing a black Feminist Buzzkills podcast T-shirt, green sweats, and blue Hokas, Amy Hagstrom Miller leads us out of her kitchen and into her car to buy groceries. Leisurely shopping in relative anonymity is a luxury she’s gained by living in Charlottesville, Virginia, where she moved from Austin, Texas, 10 years ago.

Off the Clock is a monthly column that brings us into the after-hours lives of people on the left.

In Austin, Hagstrom Miller was the face of the abortion rights movement. In 2016, the abortion clinic she founded was the plaintiff in the landmark case Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, in which the Supreme Court ruled that two provisions of a Texas law were unconstitutional because they placed an “undue burden” on women seeking abortions. In 2021, Hagstrom Miller’s clinic was again the lead plaintiff in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, the case that challenged Texas’s Senate Bill 8, which banned abortions after about six weeks and established a financial incentive for private citizens to sue those who provide them. She has been on the front lines of abortion care in the South for decades, long before the fall of Roe in 2022.

After picking up green chili peppers, shredded coconut, and other ingredients at a local Indian market, Hagstrom Miller takes us to Charlottesville Whole Woman’s Health. The clinic is in a small, welcoming house on a street of several such healthcare centers. Since Dobbs, she says, the license plates in the parking lot are increasingly from out of state—North Carolina, Georgia, West Virginia, Tennessee—as abortion becomes illegal across the South. The clinic was supposed to be open today, she says, but it was short on medical staff. “Even in Virginia, supposedly a haven state, we still have trouble securing enough doctors and nurses,” she says.

It can be frustrating, Hagstrom Miller tells me, to feel all but forgotten when it comes to federal funding and donors. During court cases like Hellerstedt, donations flooded to legal organizations; meanwhile, abortion providers like Whole Woman’s Health struggled to stay afloat. “The last three Supreme Court plaintiffs—Whole Woman’s Health, June Medical, and Jackson Women’s Health—we all self-funded ourselves to move our clinics to different states,” she says.

There’s a block of storage units in Charlottesville where what remains of Whole Women’s Health’s four Texas clinics is stored—everything from ultrasound machines to wall décor. Watching a life’s work get packed into boxes and shipped across states lines was disheartening, Hagstrom Miller says. She remembers how, on several occasions, staff members flying from Texas to the clinic’s new location in New Mexico for appointments realized that their patients were on the same flight—the same patients, the same doctors, the same nurses, and even the same equipment, all displaced to another state.

Hagstrom Miller’s house is light-filled, the morning sun pouring into its kitchen. She’s painted the walls of her home office a warm, welcoming purple. This attention to aesthetics, space, and mood extends to the clinics, which are planned with comfort in mind. “We turn off the ceiling lights and turn the lamps on and think about the temperature,” she says.

Cooking Indian food has been an important pastime for Hagstrom Miller ever since, as a 21-year-old college student, she studied abroad in South India, where her host mother was a caterer. “She taught me to cook, and she would invite all the neighborhood ladies over to judge and taste my food until I passed,” she says. The recipe is in the same blue notebook she used during her time there in 1988. The pages are stained from years of use. “The front part of it is the research I did when I was there,” she says. “The back are the recipes.” She flips to page 132: The recipe contains a list of ingredients and very few instructions.

As she swishes the long, green coriander stalks around in water, Hagstrom Miller tells me how her politics and her understanding of human rights trace back to this period in her life. For decades, India has had the equivalent of an equal rights amendment. “But the actual experience of rights that people had in their lives was very different,” she says. Her freedom—even as a white woman—was circumscribed by her gender. Her host sisters were even more restricted, though they were educated and “on the cusp” of Westernization. She read feminist theory for the first time in India and gained a new perspective on the United States’ destructive foreign policy during the lead-up to the Gulf War.

“I come to abortion from a human rights framework,” she says. For this reason, she feels strongly that abortion clinics should “treat people with dignity and respect.”

Hagstrom Miller pulses the ingredients in a blender, and they turn a vibrant green—a very different color than the chutneys she’s had in the United States, which she believes use fewer chilis. “In India, I couldn’t eat it for months,” she says. “They had to cook separate food for me until I practiced a little.” She gives me a taste. It’s spicy, bright, pleasant.

The morning quickly turns into afternoon, and Hagstrom Miller’s dogs are barking outside as they play in the sun. Her teenage son and husband pass through the kitchen, hoping for a bite to eat. Before I leave, Hagstrom Miller takes me into her office. On the wall is a dry-erase map of the United States on which she’s marked where abortion is banned, where it’s still legal, and where its future is uncertain. She’s using it to plot out potential locations for future clinics in what she calls “the new borderland”—maybe southwestern Virginia or southern Illinois. The contents of the storage units are waiting for their next home, she says. That’s a long-term problem, though. In the meantime, she has the day-to-day business of abortion care to worry about. But tonight is for dinner with friends, for fresh chutney and samosas on a warm, almost-spring night.