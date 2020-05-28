EDITOR’S NOTE: The Nation believes that helping readers stay informed about the impact of the coronavirus crisis is a form of public service. For that reason, this article, and all of our coronavirus coverage, is now free. Please subscribe to support our writers and staff, and stay healthy.

During this pandemic, I have found the losses to be overwhelming and numbing. I decided to use illustration to reflect on the lives abruptly ended by Covid-19. I’ve been posting my drawings on social media (Instagram: @sbrodner; Twitter: @stevebrodner). I found stories of workers, nursing home residents, and others. By drawing them, I discovered that through their eyes and expressions, we could perhaps sense their personalities. —Steve Brodner Ad Policy