The FBI Arrests a Milwaukee Judge in "a Whole New Descent Into Government Chaos" Trump's escalation in the struggle between the courts and his administration sent shock waves through Milwaukee and beyond.

Milwaukee—The shocking decision by Trump administration authorities to order the arrest of a veteran Wisconsin jurist on Friday morning at the Milwaukee County Courthouse—based on claims that she might have briefly helped an immigrant avoid arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents—is being denounced by legal scholars and elected officials in Wisconsin and nationally. Decried as an “outrageous” abuse of power, the arrest, argue critics like Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, shows that “Trump’s FBI is more concerned about weaponizing federal law enforcement, punishing people without due process, and intimidating anyone who opposes those policies than they are with seeking justice.”

“Make no mistake, we do not have kings in this country and we are a democracy governed by laws that everyone must abide by,” declared Wisconsin Democratic US Senator Tammy Baldwin, who called the arrest of Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan “a gravely serious and drastic move that threatens to breach the [nation’s constitutionally defined] separations of power.”

“By relentlessly attacking the judicial system, flouting court orders, and arresting a sitting judge, this president is putting those basic democratic values that Wisconsinites hold dear on the line,” said Baldwin, who added, “While details of this exact case remain minimal, this action fits into the deeply concerning pattern of this president’s lawless behavior and undermining courts and Congress’s checks on his power.”

US Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat who represents Milwaukee in the US House, said, “Federal law enforcement coming into a community and arresting a judge is a serious matter and would require a high legal bar. I will be following this case closely, and facts will come out; however, I am very alarmed at the increasingly lawless actions of the Trump administration, and in particular ICE, who have been defying court orders and acting with disregard for the Constitution.”

As news of the arrest spread to Washington, Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, who taught constitutional law for decades and now serves as the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said, “It is remarkable that the administration would dare to start arresting state court judges. It’s a whole new descent into government chaos.”

Representative Becca Balint, a Vermont Democrat who is also a Judiciary Committee member, said there should “absolutely” be a federal inquiry into the judge’s arrest. “On the face of it,” explained Balint, “this is dangerous and outrageous, and it is designed to intimidate our judiciary.”

Judge Dugan, a fixture in the Wisconsin legal community for more than three decades and who has served as a jurist since 2016, was charged with two federal felonies (obstruction and concealing an individual) for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom.