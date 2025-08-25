Society / StudentNation / California’s Small Cannabis Farmers Have Been Left High and Dry Humboldt County helped fuel the rise of the marijuana industry, but after the plant’s legalization, its farmers are struggling.

Dan Golden watering his marijuana plants on his farm in Humboldt County, California. (Colin Warren)

Dan Golden has been growing weed for almost 20 years. As he hand-watered his plants on his 70-acre farm, he maintained a firm stare. He’s long abstained from alcohol—ever since his daughter was born—and his daily routine begins at 6 am. “This is life or death for me. I’ve never done anything else,” said Golden. The property is seated in a narrow valley in Humboldt County, California, a three-hour drive from the nearest store in Garberville, with large rock outcroppings running east to west. Before 2020, he owned the land outright, but four years ago, he was forced to refinance it to pay for the exorbitant fees and permits required to be a compliant legal cannabis farmer.

Cannabis has long been part of counterculture in America, and arguably no place and its peoples have done more to fuel the evolution of the plant and its mythos than Humboldt County. And yet, perversely, no place has been as left behind by legalization.

Through a series of broken promises, legislative missteps, and onerous compliance measures, the small, legacy farmers once on the front lines of normalizing marijuana for decades have been snuffed out. Now their communities are suffering. “Everyone thinks: Growing weed, that must be fun,” Golden said. “They don’t know how hard it is.”

Since 2016, when cannabis was voted legal for adult use by ballot measure, the market has been rife with snafus in California. Promises to protect those that gave rise to the industry fell flat; instead, these farmers have been met with byzantine laws, expensive permit fees, regulations, and taxes that have hampered their ability to stay competitive in open markets. Most attempts to aid craft cultivators have failed or have been denied, and many farmers say the July 1 increase of the California cannabis excise tax—from 15 percent to 19 percent—could be yet another crushing blow. Though Governor Gavin Newsom said he’d sign a freeze of the increased excise tax if it reached his desk, legislators have so far failed to act.

Many of the players have since quit the game altogether. Agricultural real estate prices have tumbled in Humboldt County as local businesses not directly associated with cannabis try to hold on in the shifting economic landscape. Meanwhile, mega-cannabis corporations dominate the market with questionable labor practices and deflated prices meant to eliminate competition. In typical corporate-capture fashion, these companies have pushed out competitors by sheer scale, lowering their prices so no one else can survive, then, once they’re the only ones left standing, they’re able to jack the prices back up.

In October 2023, Newsom signed SB 622 into law. The move could have eliminated the most commonly cited waste of time by smaller cannabis farmers: the need to tag every plant. The track-and-trace software firm Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance, or METRC—used under state law to hold everyone in the business accountable from seed to sale—requires each flowering plant to have a unique identifier in the form of plastic tags equipped with radio frequency identifications.

Critics of the requirement say it’s environmentally disastrous, creating tons of plastic waste. And for a smaller farm like Golden’s, it costs him nearly a week of labor each year, time he could be using to improve his crop. Golden uses over 10,000 of these tags annually, and he doesn’t understand why the crop can’t be marked by batch or section. While SB 622 rescinded the individual tagging requirement and was estimated to eliminate 43 million plastic plant tags per year, the Department of Cannabis Control, or DCC, still—nearly two years later—requires that every plant be tagged. METRC has simultaneously raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in government contracts, all while facing a federal whistleblower suit for knowingly allowing “illegal interstate” cannabis sales.

When reached for comment, Diana Crofts-Pelayo, deputy director of communications for Newsom, deferred to the Department of Cannabis Control. David Hafner, media relations manager for DCC, said that SB 622 did “not resolve all statutory constraints” nor set a deadline for changing enforcement. “Additional legislative and regulatory work is needed to fully enable a viable, enforceable solution,” Hafner expressed by e-mail.

Heidi Sanborn, executive director of the National Stewardship Action Council, an environmental advocacy group, was highly involved in lobbying for SB 622’s passage. “I really hope [the Newsom] administration in its last 18 months ups its game on agency oversight of their appointees,” Sanborn said, “making sure these agencies are implementing the laws that they’ve been handed.” Meanwhile, farmers high in the hills of Humboldt carry on each dusty summer day, hoping the crop, the season, the industry, and their livelihood will all work out in the end.

Dan Golden’s 70-acre farm high in the hills of Humboldt County, California. (Colin Warren)

As small legal growers like Golden struggle, the black market is flourishing. And why wouldn’t it, when customers in cities like Los Angeles end up paying taxes as high as 36 percent for legal weed? Recent DCC reports indicate that licensed growers produced 1.4 million pounds of cannabis, while an estimated 11.4 million pounds were grown illegally. California residents consume an estimated 3.8 million pounds per year, most coming from illegal sources, and the surplus is thought to be shipped out of state.