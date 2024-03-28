Society / Conservatives Wasted No Time Getting Wildly Racist About the Baltimore Bridge Collapse Even as the search continued for survivors, the right-wing ecosystem was using the tragedy to smear immigrants and Black people.

For most people, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore on Tuesday was a shocking disaster. But for many in the conservative world, it was a chance to do their favorite thing: inject racism into the discourse.

Even as first responders searched the frigid waters of the Patapsco River for survivors, the right-wing machine was using the tragedy to fuel its never-ending xenophobic and bigoted campaign against immigrants and perceived “wokeism.”

“The White House has issued a statement on this saying that there’s no indication of nefarious intent in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,” Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo told her guest, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.). “But of course, you’ve been talking a lot about the potential for wrongdoing or the potential for foul play given the wide open border.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, verified right-wing users–boosted by the site’s algorithm—shared videos of Brandon Scott, the Black, 39-year-old mayor of Baltimore, with racist dog whistles.

“This is Baltimore’s DEI mayor commenting on the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge,” wrote one user with over 250,000 followers. “It’s going to get so, so much worse. Prepare accordingly.”

Conservative lawmakers also joined in, hoping to leverage the tragedy to gain cultural and political clout among their rabid base. Phil Lyman, a Republican state representative and current candidate for governor of Utah, responded to a post from the Young Conservative Federation targeting Port of Baltimore Commissioner Karenthia Barber, a Black woman whose professional biography describes her as specializing in “diversity, equity and inclusion audits and consulting,” among other things.

“This is what happens when you have Governors who prioritize diversity over the wellbeing and security of citizens,” he wrote. In a follow-up tweet he added, “DEI=DIE.”

The governor in question—Maryland’s Wes Moore—is, like Mayor Scott, a young, Black man.