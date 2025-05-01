Politics / The Right-Wing Campaign to Suppress Opposition Consolidates Its Gains New laws that effectively criminalize dissent reflect the right’s disgust for politically active citizens.

Police detain protesters wearing shirts with the slogan “Stop Arming Israel” during a Pro-Palestinian demonstration in Washington, DC, on November 19, 2024. (Celal Gunes / Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has defied court orders, menaced law firms, and arrested judges. In Trump’s second term, we are witnessing the most vulgar expressions of a long and multipronged right-wing campaign to capture the courts. Through these visible confrontations, the White House seems to want to eradicate any semblance of independence that the public might still attribute to the judiciary and the legal profession.

Mainstream commentators have rightly sounded the alarm. The Department of Justice has claimed broad executive authority in a range of domains, perhaps most chillingly in immigration enforcement, and the lawyers challenging and the courts adjudicating these authoritarian maneuvers play a vital role in checking Trump’s power. When government lawyers invoke wartime legal authority to stretch the president’s power to disappear noncitizens for their nationality or their solidarity with Palestinians, elite legal institutions form an important line of defense.

But historically, law firms and federal courts have neither been consistent nor principled in curbing executive power. Protest, public outcry, and organized resistance—as opposed to courts and lawyers—are the more durable frontlines in the fight against authoritarianism. For those reasons, we should not ignore the complementary, long-simmering campaign against social movement activity. Just as the right has escalated its efforts to commandeer and remake the state, it is consolidating gains in its offensive to suppress any opposition.

In fits and starts, over the past decade of left agitation, from Ferguson to Standing Rock to the student encampments, state houses and Congress have altered criminal laws to give the police more power to stifle protests, arrest participants, and lock them away.

In Congress, Senator Tim Sheehy from Montana introduced legislation to make it a federal felony to “knowingly and willfully” “disrupt the operation or construction of or preventing the operation or construction of” a gas pipeline.” In a turn to the absurdly vindictive, another bill would require any person convicted of unlawful activity on a university campus to perform any court-ordered community service in Gaza. These federal bills mimic efforts at the local level.

While these laws are generally applicable, legislators’ goals are clear: They want to scare anti-war and environmental activists. There are several key dimensions to these pieces of legislation: They criminalize masking, penalize student activism, and expand rioting and terrorism statutes. These laws are for prosecutors what kettling is for police: They squeeze public life until there is no room to breathe.

“Rioting”

The essence of a riot charge is a group of people who are causing a public disturbance. Riot laws go back to 18th-century Britain, and they helped the London police department—the world’s first—crack down on political rivals who were destroying each other’s churches and property. Since then, urban police departments have used these laws to suppress public protest by asserting, often erroneously, that they are violent and disturbing.