Society / Why the Anti-Defamation League Loves Certain Bigots From apartheid South Africa to Elon Musk, defending Israel overrides fighting anti-Semitism.

Jonathan Greenblatt attends the 2023 TAAF Annual AAPI CEO Dinner on September 26, 2023, in New York City. (JP Yim / Getty Images for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF))

On Wednesday, an obscure social media account with the handle @breakingbaht posted a statement spreading the all-too-familiar “Great Replacement” theory: the conspiratorial fantasy that Diaspora Jews have been promoting mass immigration of non-whites to the West in order to destroy the white race. Writing on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, @breakingbaht tweeted, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them. I’m deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

Elon Musk, by some measures the wealthiest man in the world and the owner of X, responded to this drivel with enthusiasm, tweeting, “You have said the actual truth.”

Many were disturbed to see a figure as powerful as Musk, whose company Tesla is at the cutting edge of electrical vehicles even as he also controls the still-powerful social site X, endorse a Nazi conspiracy theory. Within days of his tweet, major companies—notably IBM, Apple, Comcast, and Disney—started dropping their advertising accounts with X.

Musk underscored the point by attacking the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish civil rights group, along the same lines. Two hours after agreeing with @breakingbaht, Musk tweeted, “The ADL unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel. This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat.”

Yet Musk soon found an unlikely defender in the form of Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL. Initially, Greenblatt was critical of Musk. He tweeted on Thursday, “At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories.”

But Greenblatt has long been of two minds about Musk, occasionally chiding him in (as in the above tweet), but also trying to gain Musk’s favor. A perverse example of this came last year when he bizarrely extolled Musk as “an amazing entrepreneur and extraordinary innovator. He is the Henry Ford of our time.” Henry Ford was, as Greenblatt strangely seems to have forgotten, a notorious anti-Semite and fascist fellow traveller.

On Friday, only two days after Musk cheered on open anti-Semitism, the billionaire tweeted, “As I said earlier this week, ‘decolonization’, ‘from the river to the sea’ and similar euphemisms necessarily imply genocide. Clear calls for extreme violence are against our terms of service and will result in suspension.”

Greenblatt liked what he heard and cheered Musk on, tweeting, “This is an important and welcome move by @elonmusk. I appreciate this leadership in fighting hate.”