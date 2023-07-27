Society / These New Alzheimer’s Drugs Are a Travesty They cost a ton, have major side effects, and there’s deep skepticism that they even work. So why are we pushing them on patients?

At the Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 05, 2022, in Los Angeles. The group has enthusiastically backed new Alzheimer’s drugs, despite major scientific doubts about their efficacy. (Maury Phillips / Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association)

My father died of dementia. It was a long, slow decline that took almost a decade. Did he have Alzheimer’s disease or some other neurodegenerative condition? I am not sure. As far as I know, there was never a definitive diagnosis. But what my family suffered, particularly what my elderly mother and a series of home health aides endured as they cared for my father, is likely quite recognizable to anyone who has dealt with Alzheimer’s.

The burden of these kinds of diseases is not just the slow loss of someone you love but the enormous amount of support that patients with these conditions require. My mother and father had the foresight to invest in long-term care insurance and had good benefits from their decades as New York City public school teachers. Most families around the United States are not that lucky.

Over the past several years, I have watched the progress of the Alzheimer’s medical field, not as a scientist who works on the disease but as an interested observer. I may not be on the front lines of Alzheimer’s research, but I don’t feel too far away. My interest in Alzheimer’s is personal, but not only because of my father. It is also rooted in the first-person perspective of having lived with HIV for 25 years, and of even more years following the trajectory of research and development for AIDS drugs during my time as an activist and policy wonk with ACT-UP NY and the Treatment Action Group. The desperation and fear many experience with a dreaded disease is not lost on me.

But even though many of us pushed for early access to experimental medicines back then, we always, always led with the data first. We wanted access to new drugs, but also wanted to know what these drugs would do to our bodies—would they help, harm, or do nothing at all? “Access and answers” was our mantra.

I know that what I am about to say might not make me popular in some quarters, but I’m not seeing that same mantra used in the Alzheimer’s field today. In fact, from this one outsider’s perspective, the field is a mess—and so are the drugs.

Let’s start with aducanumab, a drug that targets a protein called β-amyloid (AKA beta-amyloid), which may be associated with the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease. When it went up for approval at the Food and Drug Administration in 2021 (under the brand name Aduhelm), an advisory panel of experts recommended against its authorization, based on the lack of convincing evidence of benefit for the drug. The vote wasn’t close: 10 voted against and one was uncertain. The FDA then decided to approve the drug anyway, against the advice of its own advisers. In the wake of this decision, three members of the advisory committee resigned, with one of them calling the decision a new low for the agency. The whole saga reeked of conflict of interest and backroom deals between the company and FDA officials, leading to exposés in the press and congressional hearings.

This didn’t stop Harry Johns, the millionaire CEO of the major patient advocacy group the Alzheimer’s Association, from praising the approval in gushing terms:

“This approval is a victory for people living with Alzheimer’s and their families. This is the first FDA-approved drug that delays decline due to Alzheimer’s disease. This means individuals may have more time to actively participate in daily life, have sustained independence and hold on to memories longer. We can experience longer—the relationships we hold most dear—our families and friends.”

Johns’s statement is dishonest from start to finish. There is no mention of brain bleeds—a serious side effect of the drug—nor the substantial direct costs of the medicine, the infusions, and all of the diagnostic procedures required with its use. (The Alzheimer’s Association did release an unsigned statement criticizing the drug’s high price, and Aduhelm’s manufacturer eventually cut the price in half—to $28,200 a year.)

It gets worse: When the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services refused to cover the drug outside the context of clinical studies, Johns called it “shocking discrimination against everyone with Alzheimer’s disease, especially those who are already disproportionately impacted by this fatal disease, including women, Blacks and Hispanics.” Of course, Alzheimer’s disease clinical trials are shockingly unrepresentative of people of color in the US, with a recent analysis suggesting that close to 95 percent of patients enrolled are white. But leave it to Johns to make claims about equity when it comes to the marketing of a drug that many scientists and experts don’t think does very much at all for anyone and comes with serious adverse events and economic costs, while never noting the fact that just a handful of people of color were enrolled in a study of the medicine. The boosterism here is crass and shameless.

And the circus continues. A new antibody was just given approval by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, lecanemab (Leqembi), after the drug showed a benefit against a placebo in slowing cognitive decline. Once again, the Alzheimer’s Association was back to its happy-clappy PR.