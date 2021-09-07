EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Get The Nation’s Weekly Newsletter Fridays. The best of the week. By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Fridays. The best of the week.

Thank you for signing up for The Nation’s weekly newsletter.

Join the Books & the Arts Newsletter Mondays. The best of The Nation’s Books & the Arts, in your inbox biweekly. By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Mondays. The best of The Nation’s Books & the Arts, in your inbox biweekly.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

After the Supreme Court refused last week to block Texas’s extreme new abortion ban, Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a scathing dissent: “The Act is a breathtaking act of defiance—of the Constitution, of this Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas.”

And it was. SB 8, which bans all abortions just six weeks into pregnancy, effectively ended Roe v. Wade in the state. Because six weeks is before many people realize they’re pregnant, more than 85 percent of Texas abortions take place after that time. Thus, Republicans—who have spent the past year howling “my body, my choice” in response to covid-19 prevention strategies—are now throwing that out the window and advocating for tens of thousands of people to endure the trauma of forced birth.

However, the law is not only an act of breathtaking defiance. It’s also a product of careful planning.

Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.