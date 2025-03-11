Politics / Can Zohran Mamdani Really Win? The socialist New York City mayoral candidate has galvanized support with an energetic, creative campaign. Will it be enough?

New York City’s next mayor? (Kara McCurdy)

There is one question everyone who runs for New York City mayor should be able to answer with finesse: What’s your bodega order? Zohran Mamdani’s is an egg-and-cheese on a jalapeno roll and coffee with a little bit of milk, no sugar. “I do not need any help getting diabetic,” he jokes over a video call. The Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate’s campaign draws on the iconography of working-class America as “a politics that requires no translation.” Scrolling on his website you’ll see cheeky yellow-and-blue letters advertising candy, coffee, bagels, and soda. “The iconography of New York City is tied to the fight for working-class New Yorkers who made it mean something. That’s the commitment of this campaign.”

Now that former New York governor Andrew Cuomo has entered the mayoral race as a front-runner, Mamdani may be forced to emphasize his more radical proposals. If New Yorkers want another candidate embroiled in disgrace and assault accusations, Cuomo brings name recognition and years working inside the political machine. But Cuomo, like New York Mayor Eric Adams, offers more of the same: a focus on overhauling a city they claim has become far too dangerous. It’s a defensive rather than forward-thinking strategy. Mamdani may be able to provide a new way forward with a vision for a diverse city that has more to offer than simply being a culture-war target for the current Trump administration.

The question is whether New York is ready to chart a new course. In the wake of Bernie Sanders, many left-wing candidates struggle to break through the noise, but Mamdani’s galvanized base is eager to change voters’ minds. He has already been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), alongside Jewish Vote for Peace and New York Communities for Change. Even the so-called dirtbag left loves him. A few days before we spoke, the assemblyman appeared on the popular podcast Chapo Trap House to discuss his platform: freeze the rent, subsidize grocery stores, offer free buses and childcare. Appearing on such alternative outlets is a big part of his campaign. He loves to produce a slick TikTok that ends with his trademark smile and a snapshot of life on the subway. Part of his appeal to young voters lies in his willingness to talk about social issues alongside economic hardship and corruption—all while offering a listening ear to the politically vulnerable.

In one widely shared TikTok, he asked voters on a street corner why they didn’t vote during the last presidential election. Instead of ignoring typically unengaged voter bases, Mamdani has handed the microphone to ordinary Queens citizens to hear them out. “What would it take for you to vote for a Democrat in the future?” he asks at the end of one clip.

“In many ways I am what Donald Trump hates,” Mamdani said at a recent mayoral debate on the Upper West Side. “A Muslim lefty from the other side of Queens.” Born to Mahmood Mamdani, a Columbia professor, and Mira Nair, the Indian filmmaker who directed Mississippi Masla, Mamdani was born in Uganda before moving to New York City at the age of 7. He attended Bronx High School of Science and graduated from Bowdoin College in 2014. Before turning to politics, he was a self-described “failed rapper”: “Once you’ve done that, it’s a lot easier to ask people on the Broadway platform of the N/W train if they’ll sign your petition to get on the ballot,” he told The Guardian.

Mamdani originally rose to fame while campaigning for fellow DSA candidate Khader El-Yateem. While the Palestinian Lutheran minister didn’t win the New York City Council race, Mamdani himself eventually won a seat in the New York Assembly in 2021. Shortly after assuming office, he went on a 15-day hunger strike to win debt relief for taxi drivers who owed money on their medallions. The controversial medallion system operates through transferable permits that are bought, sold, and leased at exorbitant prices.

During a recent campaign rally for Mamdani, I spoke with Alicé Nascimento, policy director for New York Communities for Change. “There’s a difference between a politician who’s there to schmooze and make connections and people who are just deeply connected to people and love humanity and who are really committed to people who are often discarded. I saw Zohran dancing with the taxi workers after he had been fasting for two weeks—he’s the real deal!” For many he’s a source of inspiration, a call back to the optimistic campaign promises of Bernie Sanders. “We call [Mamdani] our political Xanax. During such dark times, he’s really showing us how to run a campaign,” Nascimento says. While the DSA is often seen as a primarily white coalition, Nascimento points out that Mamdani’s running a multiracial, working-class coalition across all five boroughs. He stands up for the many, regardless of their citizenship status.

Currently, Mamdani is trying to fight “halalflation.” In a similar fashion to the medallion fiasco, New York City is not issuing enough food cart permits, creating an artificial scarcity of legal certification that inflates the value of existing permits. Many vendors have to rent permits from those who have legally obtained them at dizzying prices. “The city loses money in the process,” Mamdani says. If the city just issued more permits, they would generate real revenue. “It’s another example of working-class New Yorkers being betrayed by the city they call home. It makes it all the easier to betray such a workforce when you make the assessment that this workforce does not have the political power to create a consequence for you.” But, Mamdani says, it’s “squarely” within the city’s power to fix these crises. I ask why he thinks the city refuses to solve such a simple problem. “You see a mixture of inaction and cruelty,” he notes. Some get stability and some must toil.

To win, Mamdani will have to distinguish himself from a range of left-leaning candidates—including progressive favorite Brad Lander, who has already received endorsements from Jumaane Williams and Tiffany Cabán. In 2019, Mamdani campaigned for Cabán during her unsuccessful run for Queens district attorney. It’s a crowded field, even if Mamdani’s radical platform and splashy viral marketing campaign have often set him apart. Even if he rises above the pack of alternatives, he’ll still have to rise above liberal titan Andrew Cuomo.

“We are here to break the mold of what electoral politics in this city can be,” Mamdani told a crowd at Grand Army Plaza in front of the Brooklyn Library. The problem is that many of Adams’s primary opponents are running as “change” candidates. Across events, Mamdani has pointed out that unlike Mayor Eric Adams, he would not defund the public library system, a vital ecosystem serving the unhoused and creative intelligentsia alike. But all the other candidates besides Adams make the same claim. All candidates want to unseat Adams, whom they see as already deep in Trump’s pocketbook.