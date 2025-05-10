This Week

World Press, Pope Leo, Sweeney Todd

American pie.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Supreme Court Justice David Souter

David Souter Made the Supreme Court More Ideological by Refusing to Be an Ideologue

David Souter (1939–2025) liked facts, and facts are anathema to movement conservatives.

Obituary / Elie Mystal

Trump Looks to Libya in His Latest Deportation Scheme

Trump Looks to Libya in His Latest Deportation Scheme

A judge has halted the plan, but only a fool would believe the threat is now over.

Sasha Abramsky

Why the “Abundance Agenda” Could Sink the Democratic Party

Why the "Abundance Agenda" Could Sink the Democratic Party

Big-money donors are using the “abundance agenda” to create a permission structure for Democratic elites to dismiss the populist revival the party so desperately needs.

Aaron Regunberg

Immigrants Are Part of the Fabric of Our Country

Immigrants Are Part of the Fabric of Our Country

The life-and-death struggles migrants face.

OppArt / Hormigas Bordadoras

May Day, May 1, 2025, in Philadelphia.

How Philadelphia Is Fighting Back Against Donald Trump's Anti-Worker Crusade

The Protect Our Workers Enforce Rights Act can serve as a model for cities all across the country.

Kendra Brooks

Is California’s Plan to Trump-Proof the State Enough?

Is California's Plan to Trump-Proof the State Enough?

California officials shored up the state’s defenses to respond to Donald Trump’s lawless actions. But can their “Trump-proofing” strategy hold the line?

Sasha Abramsky