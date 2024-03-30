Politics / The Rev. William Barber on Trump’s Holy Week Gambit: “The Bible Exposes Grifters” Trump is trying to hawk Bibles to his followers. Barber and others are not convinced.

The Rev. William J. Barber II speaks during an early voting rally near a polling location in Columbus, Ga., on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Cheney Orr / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The reviews are in for Donald Trump’s marketing of $59.99 Bibles in the run-up to Easter, and they are not good.

“Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible,” the former president announced on Holy Tuesday. He was hawking an edition of the King James Version that’s “inspired by” country singer Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA.”

Promoted in partnership with Greenwood, this Bible features the Old and New Testaments, along with the lyrics of the song that is regularly played at Trump campaign rallies, the text of the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Pledge of Allegiance—a mash-up that’s calculated to appeal to Christian nationalists. In case all of that wasn’t enough to sway Trump acolytes to part with their hard-earned cash, the marketing campaign promises that this is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump.”

The endorsement is part of what Forbes describes as “a name, image and likeness deal [that comes] as the former president expands his endorsements and product launches—including sneakers and NFT cards—even as he owes hundreds of millions in a trio of civil cases.” CNN notes that, while the God Bless the USA Bible website says no proceeds from the sales of the Bible will go towards Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, “there is no mention of whether any proceeds could be put toward his personal legal troubles.”

Wherever the money ends up, Trump clearly wants to boost Bible sales. He’s doing a hard sell this week for the MAGA-fied Good Book. In a video posted on Truth Social, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee says, “All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many. It’s my favorite book; it’s a lot of people’s favorite book.”

Indeed, it is.

But the sales pitch from a 91-times-indicted alleged billionaire, who is set to face trial this spring on charges that he falsified business documents as part of an alleged scheme to pay hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels, has inspired considerable skepticism. “He’s never prayed in his life,” says Mary Trump, who, after observing her uncle’s latest marketing maneuver, observes, “If that were a real Bible, it would burst into a ball of flame.”