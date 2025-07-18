What Was the Joke?

More from The Nation
“This Is the Biggest Threat to Our Democracy That Nobody’s Talking About” “This Is the Biggest Threat to Our Democracy That Nobody’s Talking About”
Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar warns that a move to redraw Texas congressional districts will undermine democracy in the Lone Star State and beyond.
Katie Wilson of Seattle Shows Zohran Mamdani Is Not Alone Katie Wilson of Seattle Shows Zohran Mamdani Is Not Alone
She’s running on a populist economic message that puts affordability of care at its heart and mobilized young grassroots organizers.
This Viral Speech Shows How We Win Back Rural America This Viral Speech Shows How We Win Back Rural America
Voters aren’t tuning out because they don’t care. They’re tuning out because they’ve been exhausted by fake choices, sold out by both parties, and tired of inauthenticity.
Thank the Supreme Court for the Evisceration of the Federal Workforce Thank the Supreme Court for the Evisceration of the Federal Workforce
Progressive politicians must commit to expanding the court, or voters should pledge their support to other candidates who will.
The Supreme Court Just Crowned Trump King—Again The Supreme Court Just Crowned Trump King—Again
In ruling the president can decimate the Department of Education, the court took a key congressional power—and gave it to Trump.
The Light That Failed The Light That Failed
Democracy dies in the dark.