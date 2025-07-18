This Week

What Was the Joke?

Unitaryman.

Edit
Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar.

“This Is the Biggest Threat to Our Democracy That Nobody’s Talking About” “This Is the Biggest Threat to Our Democracy That Nobody’s Talking About”

Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar warns that a move to redraw Texas congressional districts will undermine democracy in the Lone Star State and beyond.

John Nichols

Katie Wilson prepares canvassers in Seattle

Katie Wilson of Seattle Shows Zohran Mamdani Is Not Alone Katie Wilson of Seattle Shows Zohran Mamdani Is Not Alone

She’s running on a populist economic message that puts affordability of care at its heart and mobilized young grassroots organizers.

John Burbank

A woman in a dark coat walks by a Dollar General store in New York City

This Viral Speech Shows How We Win Back Rural America This Viral Speech Shows How We Win Back Rural America

Voters aren’t tuning out because they don’t care. They’re tuning out because they’ve been exhausted by fake choices, sold out by both parties, and tired of inauthenticity.

Kaniela Ing

Hundreds of demonstrators gather to protest against Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cuts outside the headquarters of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on March 3, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Thank the Supreme Court for the Evisceration of the Federal Workforce Thank the Supreme Court for the Evisceration of the Federal Workforce

Progressive politicians must commit to expanding the court, or voters should pledge their support to other candidates who will.

Sasha Abramsky

Donald Trump signs an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education, in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2025.

The Supreme Court Just Crowned Trump King—Again The Supreme Court Just Crowned Trump King—Again

In ruling the president can decimate the Department of Education, the court took a key congressional power—and gave it to Trump.

Elie Mystal

The Light That Failed

The Light That Failed The Light That Failed

Democracy dies in the dark.

OppArt / Winston Smith