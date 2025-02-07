This Week

Welcome to the Fight

Over the coup coup nest.

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk speaks live via a video transmission during the election campaign launch rally of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party on January 25, 2025.

While the lawsuits being filed against the Trump-Musk administration are righteous, they will not “save” us from this nightmare.

Elie Mystal

Immigrant Resilience

Illegal raids at workplaces, schools, and churches are instilling fear in the most vulnerable communities, but immigrant resistance is growing stronger.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

Ilhan Omar and Elon Musk

Attacked by the right for noting that Musk and Trump don't have monarchical powers, the member of Congress refers her critics to the nation's founding document.

John Nichols

A protester holds a sign outside of the Pennsylvania Capitol during a 50501 protest.

You know things are bad when you end up nostalgic for Trump's first term.

Sasha Abramsky

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) (C) joins other lawmakers for the signing ceremony for the Laken Riley Act

Trump and his white-nationalist allies are pursuing a shock-and-awe strategy against immigrants—and many Democrats seem all too eager to join him.

Gaby Del Valle

It’s All About the Money

The country’s leaders prioritize corporate interests over the population’s needs.

OppArt / Holly Ballard Martz