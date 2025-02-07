Welcome to the Fight
Over the coup coup nest.
While the lawsuits being filed against the Trump-Musk administration are righteous, they will not “save” us from this nightmare.
Illegal raids at workplaces, schools, and churches are instilling fear in the most vulnerable communities, but immigrant resistance is growing stronger.
Attacked by the right for noting that Musk and Trump don't have monarchical powers, the member of Congress refers her critics to the nation's founding document.
You know things are bad when you end up nostalgic for Trump's first term.
Trump and his white-nationalist allies are pursuing a shock-and-awe strategy against immigrants—and many Democrats seem all too eager to join him.
The country’s leaders prioritize corporate interests over the population’s needs.