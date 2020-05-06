Zephyr Teachout joins Nation editorial director and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel in conversation at noon on Wednesday, May 13, to talk about the toll Covid-19 has taken on our elections and the attempt by the New York State Board of Elections to cancel New York’s Democratic presidential primary. Register now to join us for $10. Or you can purchase a discounted package to this weekly event series. Ad Policy

Our weekly virtual series, “Conversations With The Nation,” helps to support rigorous progressive journalism at a critical moment in our history. Environmental activist and author Bill McKibben, Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, and the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II have joined us. Sign up for our Nation event newsletter to receive new speaker announcements.