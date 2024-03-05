Politics / Gaza Is on the Ballot All Over America Inspired by Michigan’s unexpectedly high “uncommitted” vote, activists across the country are now mounting campaigns to send Biden a pro-cease-fire message.

A pro-Palestine protest in Seattle on November 24, 2003. (Chin Hei Leung / Sipa USA via AP)

Joe Biden did not directly acknowledge the fact that one out of every seven Michigan Democrats who cast ballots in that state’s February 27 presidential primary skipped over his name and voted “uncommitted” in response to a last-minute campaign to get the president to end US support for Israel’s assault on Gaza. But when Vice President Kamala Harris used the dramatic backdrop of Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday to reiterate the Biden administration’s desire for a six-week cease-fire in the region—after Biden announced plans for limited airdrops of food supplies into Gaza—organizers of the Listen to Michigan movement that secured the unexpectedly high “uncommitted” vote announced, “Despite the naysayers in the establishment, the Biden administration is moving because of the pressure from uncommitted voters.”

That wasn’t a declaration of victory from the activists, who want a permanent cease-fire and an end to US military aid to Israel. But it was an argument that the movement to use primary ballots as a way to demand an end to the death and destruction in Gaza is having an impact—not just on politics but on policy.

The question now is whether more “uncommitted” votes cast in more primaries might infuse Biden and his team with the sense of moral urgency that has been lacking since the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel with a full-scale military assault on Gaza that has killed upwards of 30,000 Palestinian civilians—more than 12,000 of them children. The answer will come from states across the country, where activists have picked up the “uncommitted” banner and are running with it.

More than two dozen states permit voters to cast “uncommitted,” “undeclared” or “no preference” ballots. In each case, if 15 percent of voters statewide, or in individual congressional districts, choose one of these options, they will send delegates with no obligation to back Biden to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where they could raise the issue of Gaza.

After months of marches, rallies, and protests, activists say there is now an electoral mechanism for raising the issue, and supporters of an immediate and permanent cease-fire are seizing it as a vehicle to “get a message to Biden” about his moral responsibility to stop the killing—and his political responsibility to listen to constituencies he’ll need to beat Donald Trump in November.

“Finally, we realized the most powerful tool we have in our grasp is the power to vote,” says Rami Al-Kabra, a Palestinian American city council member in the Seattle-area city of Bothell, who is working with Washington state’s “uncommitted” campaign ahead of its March 12 primary.

The Washington campaign gained traction last week, when the executive board of the state’s largest union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 3000, called for an “uncommitted” vote, stating,

We need a nominee who can run and beat Trump to protect workers across this country and around the world. We stand in solidarity with our partners in Michigan who sent a clear message in their primary that Biden must do more to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Biden must push for a lasting ceasefire and ending US funding toward this reckless war.”

In addition to Washington, “uncommitted” campaigns have emerged in several states, including Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin. National groups, such as Our Revolution, Progressive Democrats of America, Democratic Socialists of America, and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, are backing the rapidly expanding national effort by more states to replicate the Michigan result.