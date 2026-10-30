Trump’s Closing Argument
VOTE!
VOTE!
Where with a little bit of luck—and a ton of grassroots organizing—decency has a fighting chance.
In this week’s Elie v. U.S., our justice correspondent asks why the media is obsessing over Obama’s Cheesecake Factory joke while largely ignoring allegations of Trump’s sexual as...
Wreckers like Haley Stevens are probably the GOP’s last hope of avoiding a wipeout on Tuesday.
The senator is mounting a relentless, urgent campaign to stop Trump, elect progressives, and transform US politics.
No Kings demonstration, Washington Heights, New York City, October 17, 2026.
It’s not only weed at stake. The whole legal apparatus that supports social equity marijuana businesses would disappear if ballot question 8 passes.