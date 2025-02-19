Economy / If Trump Crushes Federal Workers, We’re All Next Bosses everywhere are itching to wage a DOGE-style war against their workers. That’s why it’s so important that Trump and Musk fail.

A protester holds a sign during the rally against the Donald Trump administration during “Not My President’s Day” protests at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC, on February 17, 2025. (Aashish Kiphayet / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“I’m a federal worker, and I feel like a canary in the coal mine right now—because what they’re doing to us is going to happen to the entire American public.” That’s how Chris Dols, who works for the US Army Corps of Engineers and is the president of a local chapter of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, began his video response to Elon Musk’s instantly infamous Oval Office press conference last week.

Dols is right: Musk’s attacks on federal employees and their unions aren’t just a threat to the specific workers in his current line of fire. They pose an unparalleled danger to every single American.

Trump’s mission is simple: to exert authoritarian control over all branches of the federal government. To do that, he can’t merely fire the people at the top of government agencies. He needs workers at all levels of government who will put his wishes ahead of everything else, including the law. And to do that, he has to break the back of the federal employee labor movement.

That’s why Trump has unleashed Musk to take a wrecking ball to piece after piece of the government under the guise of trying to increase efficiency. The organized power of federal workers is the main obstacle to MAGA’s looting of public services and consolidation of authoritarian rule. The stronger they are, the harder it is for Trump to fully impose his agenda on American society.

Just as ominously, Trump and Musk are using these attacks to wage an ideological assault on the very principle of public services. Dols’s response to Musk expressed this clearly: “Everything public is under attack. The entire public sphere is under attack by a handful of billionaires behind Donald Trump.… Are you trying to do this for the American people, or are you trying to do this for your own gain? I get the feeling you didn’t become the richest person in the world by looking out for others.”

Nobody else is as well positioned as federal workers to halt this administration’s reactionary ambitions. Democratic leaders seem mostly interested in convincing their base that there’s nothing they can do. And while it’s still possible that the courts may pause or rein in some of Trump’s most egregious legal violations, we shouldn’t expect the Supreme Court, a third of which Trump appointed, to check his conduct in any significant way. Besides, courts move slowly. While waiting for legal edicts to come down, Musk can gain de facto control of the entire governmental apparatus, while doing everything possible to decimate public services.

But by refusing to quit, by refusing to comply with the power grab, and by making a compelling public case for the importance of their services, federal workers can throw a major wrench into Trump’s operations. And by taking their story to the American people through attention-grabbing fights like the day of action taking place across the country today, they can challenge Musk’s disgusting claims that they are “a parasite class.” Only federal workers can convince the American public that MAGA is threatening their Medicare, Social Security, health care, and education, as well as basic safety protections at work and beyond. The following point must be loudly, bluntly, and repeatedly hammered home to the American public: The new administration is threatening you and your family’s ability to get by, all for the benefit of a handful of corrupt billionaires.

Until we can show ordinary Americans that their immediate material interests are being hurt by Trump’s billionaire wrecking crew, the sad reality is that our side will continue to lose. Working-class Americans are not ready to rise up in defense of a political system that they rightly perceive has ignored them for decades.

What’s more, the federal workers’ fight has direct material stakes for all Americans—and this isn’t just because of the vital services they provide.

We’re already seeing the newly Trumpified National Labor Relations Board roll back a host of vital labor protections that workers gained during the Biden administration. If Musk is also able to illegally bust federal unions with little public outcry or broad labor fightback, already-emboldened bosses will take it as a sign that the gloves can fully come off. We saw in 1981 how President Reagan’s firing of striking federal PATCO air traffic controllers sparked an employer offensive in all industries and against all unions. The result? Union memberships plummeted, inequality skyrocketed, and ordinary people’s living standards stagnated. We’re still dealing with the damage today.