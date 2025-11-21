Politics / Trump’s Imperial Presidency Has Taken a Hit. Will He Recover? Trump’s defeat over the Epstein files was a rare instance of Congress defying his authoritarianism. But the resistance is still feeble. Edit

President Donald Trump speaks during an official dinner with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 18, 2025.

(Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Whenever Donald Trump faces a loss of power, he unleashes threats of violence against his foes. (When he actually does lose power, those threats turn very real, as anyone who lived through January 6 knows.) So it made sense that, after being comprehensively defeated in his fight to stop Congress from voting to release more Jeffrey Epstein files, a weakened and humiliated Trump cranked up the violent rhetoric in response to a video from six congressional Democrats.,

In the video, the Democrats, all veterans, reminded members of the military that they have a duty to resist unlawful orders. Trump responded with a frothing Truth Social post that said, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.” Another post read: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt subsequently denied in a press conference that Trump wants to execute members of Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, with typical obsequiousness, defended Trump’s comments as an appropriate response to the Democrats. Johnson added that Trump was merely “defining the crime of sedition.”

Trump’s posts are of course unhinged, but in a strange way they, along with the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, could be a sign of constitutional health—or, at least, a reminder that the democratic structures of the United States have not completely collapsed.

The lawless authoritarianism of Trump’s second term in office has happened in part because, contrary to long-standing political traditions, he has rarely faced pushback from the existing checks on presidential power—whether from the coequal branches of government in Congress and the courts, or from civil society more broadly.

The judiciary and the legislature are the only two institutions with the constitutional authority to thwart Trump’s lawlessness. But, thanks to decades of Republican presidents (including Trump himself) stacking the courts with rabidly partisan judges who believe in the theory of the “unitary executive,” Trump rarely faces any serious curtailment of his agenda by the judiciary. Congress has been, if anything, even more servile because of the partisanship of GOP lawmakers.

The imperial presidency is, of course, a problem that long predates Trump. The term was popularized by the late historian Arthur M. Schlessinger Jr. in his 1973 book The Imperial Presidency, which connected the Watergate scandal to decades of political centralization in the executive branch at the expense of Congress. While there was some rollback of the imperial presidency in the wake of Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974, this reassertion of congressional checks was brief; by the time Ronald Reagan took office in the early 1980s, the pendulum was already swinging back to the pre-Watergate norm. The Iran-contra scandal, which saw the White House brazenly defying the law in order to fund military aid that Congress had refused to support, was a sign that the imperial presidency was back in full force—a reality that was reinforced by the fact that many of the perpetrators of the Iran-contra received only a slap on the wrist and were subsequently pardoned by President George H.W. Bush.

Militarism has long been a force driving the imperial presidency, with the argument that the commander in chief needs a free hand in matters of war offering a ready excuse for overriding congressional power. Naturally, this belief only grew stronger after the 9/11 terrorist attack turned President George W. Bush into an all-too-eager wartime president.

In an important, newly published essay in The Political Science Quarterly, Eric Schickler, a scholar at the University of California–Berkeley, argued that “nationalized polarization” has also led to Congress becoming more submissive. According to Schickler, “The absence of serious congressional scrutiny of the faltering American effort in Iraq in 2003–2006 was a harbinger of the emergent dynamic in which party and committee leaders’ overriding commitment is to defend their party’s president.”

Donald Trump rose to power in this more polarized political system and has used it to assert presidential power in ways that earlier generations would have seen as illegal. As Schickler summarizes: