Environment / Trump’s Fossil Fuel Fanaticism Is Surrendering the Future to China If the planet is to survive, the future needs to be green. China seems to get that—but the US is blowing it.

Donald Trump attends the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP via Getty Images)

Meteorologists are predicting that there will be some relief in August from the brutal heat wave that has engulfed much of America. But this is just a temporary respite. This year’s scorching weather is only a foretaste of the even more boiling future that climate change has in store for us. And unfortunately for the United States and the world, Donald Trump’s administration is committed to a program of fossil fuel nostalgia and deregulation that will intensify climate change and blunt any possibility of mitigating its effects.

The Trump administration has been busy stalling and rolling back regulations essential to dealing with the climate crisis. For instance, under Joe Biden, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed a new heat standard that would require employers to protect workers from extreme heat. The American Prospect reported that the Trump administration has made no moves to implement this new standard and has “drastically reduced the 1,400-strong workforce of the organization that funds and develops the research supporting OSHA rules.”

But that matter, grave as it is, is nothing compared to the nightmare Trump apparently has in store for the Environmental Protection Agency. On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported,

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to rescind the landmark legal opinion that underpins virtually all of its regulations to curb climate change. The move would end EPA regulations on greenhouse gases emitted by vehicles from lightweight cars to heavy-duty trucks, while also undercutting rules that limit power plant emissions and control the release of methane by oil and gas companies.

Climate change has long been the subject of a political seesaw. In 2009, under Barack Obama’s administration, the EPA ruled that greenhouse gases endangered public health and could be regulated. In his first term, Trump used his executive powers to overturn many of Obama’s environmental policies, which were then restored in turn under Joe Biden.