The midterm election of 2022 is almost over, with only some counting and the Georgia runoff remaining. But its seismic impact will be felt for years to come. It was the first nationwide election since the Supreme Court eviscerated the right to reproductive choice in the Dobbs decision. The election confirmed that this has sent a shockwave through the electorate, energizing pro-choice voters to deliver a stinging rebuke to Republican ambitions.
Among political analysts, Moira Donegan, US columnist for The Guardian, has been a major voice insisting on the centrality of the abortion issue, which she links not only to personal choice but also to economic and political freedom. I talked to Moira about how abortion has changed this election and is likely to remain crucial to politics in the future.
