“What are Republicans for?”
It’s a good moment to address the plaintive question President Biden recently posed. All signs point to the Republicans taking control of the House and possibly the Senate in this fall’s elections. Large majorities of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. And Biden’s popularity has stagnated.
Yet Republicans seem intent on not telling us what they would do if they won back control of Congress. We know that they line up in lockstep against everything Biden and the Democrats propose. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) just brazenly demonstrated that once more, threatening to sink a bipartisan bill to help the United States compete with China in computer chips unless Democrats abandon efforts to pass a bill that includes lowering drug prices.
