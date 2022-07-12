EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Get The Nation’s Weekly Newsletter Fridays. The best of the week. By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Fridays. The best of the week.

Thank you for signing up for The Nation’s weekly newsletter.

Repro Nation A monthly newsletter on the global fight for reproductive freedom. By signing up, you confirm that you are over the age of 16 and agree to receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month! Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

“What are Republicans for?”

It’s a good moment to address the plaintive question President Biden recently posed. All signs point to the Republicans taking control of the House and possibly the Senate in this fall’s elections. Large majorities of Americans think the country is on the wrong track. And Biden’s popularity has stagnated.

Yet Republicans seem intent on not telling us what they would do if they won back control of Congress. We know that they line up in lockstep against everything Biden and the Democrats propose. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) just brazenly demonstrated that once more, threatening to sink a bipartisan bill to help the United States compete with China in computer chips unless Democrats abandon efforts to pass a bill that includes lowering drug prices.

Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.