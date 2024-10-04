This Week / October 4, 2024

The Reich Stuff

Focus on the future.

Steve Brodner
Can we count on you?

In the coming election, the fate of our democracy and fundamental civil rights are on the ballot. The conservative architects of Project 2025 are scheming to institutionalize Donald Trump’s authoritarian vision across all levels of government if he should win.

We’ve already seen events that fill us with both dread and cautious optimism—throughout it all, The Nation has been a bulwark against misinformation and an advocate for bold, principled perspectives. Our dedicated writers have sat down with Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders for interviews, unpacked the shallow right-wing populist appeals of J.D. Vance, and debated the pathway for a Democratic victory in November.

Stories like these and the one you just read are vital at this critical juncture in our country’s history. Now more than ever, we need clear-eyed and deeply reported independent journalism to make sense of the headlines and sort fact from fiction. Donate today and join our 160-year legacy of speaking truth to power and uplifting the voices of grassroots advocates.

Throughout 2024 and what is likely the defining election of our lifetimes, we need your support to continue publishing the insightful journalism you rely on.

Thank you,
The Editors of The Nation

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

More from The Nation

Former President Donald Trump on stage in front of a large crowd, and also in front of a Jumbotron image of him at the podium.

Trump—and His Supporters—Are Now Reveling in Blatantly Fascist Calls to Violence Trump—and His Supporters—Are Now Reveling in Blatantly Fascist Calls to Violence

Trump’s base loves it not because the former president wants to fight crime but because he wants retribution.

Sasha Abramsky

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance (R-OH) participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024, in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election.

No, JD Vance Did Not Win the Debate on Abortion No, JD Vance Did Not Win the Debate on Abortion

Mainstream journalists are making something very simple too complicated: Republicans want a national abortion ban.

Joan Walsh

Hundreds gather for a rally in support of Lebanon in light of recent Israeli strikes that killed hundreds, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library in Dearborn, Mich.

Arab Voters Are Abandoning Kamala Harris. Why Doesn’t She Seem to Care? Arab Voters Are Abandoning Kamala Harris. Why Doesn’t She Seem to Care?

Arab American support for Democrats has plummeted—but Harris is making virtually no effort to win these voters back.

Waleed Shahid

Jordan Peterson, left, and Russell Brand speak during the Rescue the Republic rally on September 29, 2024, in Washington, DC.

More Than Anything Else, the Rally to Rescue the Republic Was Awkward More Than Anything Else, the Rally to Rescue the Republic Was Awkward

A coalition that was supposed to unite the political fringe against the establishment was an off-putting dud.

Amanda Moore

Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd during a campaign event at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

How High School Voters Can Impact the 2024 Election How High School Voters Can Impact the 2024 Election

More than 4.4 million Americans are currently 18 years old—many of them in high school—yet their value as a voting bloc is severely underrepresented.

StudentNation / Jelinda Montes

Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024, in New York City.

After a Shaky Start, Walz Reveals the Fascist Behind the Curtain After a Shaky Start, Walz Reveals the Fascist Behind the Curtain

In the vice-presidential debate, JD Vance was every bit the polished Yale Law alum, but his canned bromides turned foul in the end.

Chris Lehmann