The King’s Speech
Foreign malign intelligence.
Foreign malign intelligence.
In this week’s Elie v. US, our justice correspondent schools the Democrats on the proper response to Trump’s speech. Plus: Where have all the African American baseball player...
Not even Fox News buys Trump’s new lies, but they will be used to undermine the midterms.
Yet Democrats such as Haley Stevens, Angie Craig, Wesley Bell, and Greg Stanton are still voting for blank checks. Their primary rivals have something to say about that.
A country of immigrants that ejects immigrants?
OppArt / Hector Duarte, Gabriel Villa, and Peter Kuper
SNAP-Ed helped children in food-insecure Los Angeles neighborhoods grow fresh produce. Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill cuts have ended the program that made those gardens possible.
Trump’s attacks on Somali kindergarteners, immigrants, and the rule of law form a coherent authoritarian project. But voters and the courts are pushing back.