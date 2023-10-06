The Führer and the Kaiser
McCarcass.
Steve Brodner
Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist.
More from The Nation
Cornel West and RFK Jr. Are Both Helping Biden Now Cornel West and RFK Jr. Are Both Helping Biden Now
As two of his rivals head into the wilderness, the president is consolidating the left-of-center vote.
The “Trump for Speaker” Campaign Shipwrecks on the Shoals of Stupidity The “Trump for Speaker” Campaign Shipwrecks on the Shoals of Stupidity
Some House Republicans want the former president to be their new boss. There are just two problems with this plan: It’s crazy, and it’s not allowed.
Hope for Asylum Seekers Hope for Asylum Seekers
The Biden administration will allow nearly half a million Venezuelan migrants in the United States to live and work legally in the country for 18 months.
Who Is the Real Laphonza Butler? Who Is the Real Laphonza Butler?
The new senator from California has been both a union organizer and a corporate consultant. Which side of her will we see in Congress?
Progressive Democrats in Congress Have Had Our Backs. Now We Need to Have Theirs. Progressive Democrats in Congress Have Had Our Backs. Now We Need to Have Theirs.
One of our biggest jobs in 2024 is to protect our progressive champions from the array of right-wing forces trying to remove them from office.
The Reason Gavin Newsom Didn’t Appoint Barbara Lee Is the Reason She Should Be a Senator The Reason Gavin Newsom Didn’t Appoint Barbara Lee Is the Reason She Should Be a Senator
Lee called out the California governor’s approach to filling the vacancy, maintaining her tradition of speaking truth to power. Newsom wasn’t impressed. But voters should be.