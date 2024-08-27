The Death Toll in Gaza Reaches Over 40,000

Israel’s war on Gaza has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, including nearly 16,500 children, with more than 94,743 people injured, over 10,000 people missing, and millions displaced.

Andrea Arroyo
Andrea Arroyo Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.


