What will Republicans do if they win control of the House in the midterms? Now they’ve said something about that, officially: They call it their “Commitment to America.” Chris Lehmann calls it “a grab bag of cultural resentments papering over an anemic policy wish list.”
Also: The Trump era is not the only time American democracy has been threatened; the World War I years, when Democrat Woodrow Wilson was president, were another. That’s what Adam Hochschild argues—his new book is American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis.
