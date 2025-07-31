Politics / A Majority of Senate Democrats Now Oppose Arms Shipments to Israel “The tide is turning,” says Bernie Sanders. “The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza.”

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT makes his way to a vote at the US Capitol on July 17, 2025. (Francis Chung / Politico via AP Images)

In the summer of 2024, Democratic Party leaders refused to let even a single Palestinian American speaker address their presidential convention about Israel’s horrific assault on Gaza. But almost exactly a year later, a solid majority of Democratic members of the US Senate has voted to block arms shipments to Israel in response to an “all-out, illegal, immoral and horrific war of annihilation against the Palestinian people” that Senator Bernie Sanders told the chamber is being waged by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sanders has tried to block arms shipments before. But in the past, he’s gotten only a handful of his colleagues to join his effort. This week, the Vermont independent had the support of 26 other members of the Senate Democratic Caucus. They did not win their fight to prevent a Republican-controlled Senate from authorizing another $675 million in weapons sales to Israel. But they did move the Democratic Party a little further toward the right side of history, confirming that the relentless campaigning from students on campuses across the country, as well as activism by groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace, the Arab American Institute, the If Not Now Movement, the American Friends Service Committee, the Fellowship of Reconciliation and so many others, is having an impact.

“The tide is turning,” said Sanders, after the vote on Wednesday. “The American people do not want to spend billions to starve children in Gaza.”

In fact, the American people have been opposed for a long time to the Israeli assault on Gaza, which Amnesty International, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, and Physicians for Human Rights-Israel have all identified as genocidal. While Americans are well aware of the details of the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, they have also long since recognized that Israel’s ensuing destruction of Gaza—which has left more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, dead, and is now leading to mass starvation—is indefensible.