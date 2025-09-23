Politics / The Latest New Democratic Think Tank Is a Dead End The Searchlight Institute, founded by former senate staffer Adam Jentelson, epitomizes the careerist tendencies of white-collar workers on the Hill.

Adam Jentleson, center, appears with his boss, Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid before a ceremony in the Capitol on December 15, 2016.

(Tom Williams / CQ Roll Call)

Donald Trump’s approval ratings are cratering; public support for his positions on crime, immigration, and the economy is underwater. The upcoming showdown over funding the government affords the Democratic Party rare leverage to marshal this discontent into palpable gains against the consolidation of MAGA authoritarianism. So, naturally, savvy Beltway Democrats have launched a policy shop to steer the party toward the right.

The new think tank, the Searchlight Institute, is the brainchild of former Senate staffer Adam Jentleson. Taking up a common plaint in the centrist consultant wing of the party, it seeks to diminish the influence of “liberal groups” in shaping Democratic priorities, the New York Times report on Searchlight’s launch notes. Jentleson insists that the Democrats’ path back to political relevance requires repudiation of liberal positions on issues like climate change and LGBTQ+ rights. “The folks who are most to blame about Trump are the ones who pushed Democrats to take indefensible positions,” he told Times reporter Reid J. Epstein. “Right now we’re pursuing every tactic imaginable except for the obvious one, which is taking positions that are more in line with the people we are trying to win over.”

Whatever else this analysis may be, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. Tacking obsessively to the right was the mission of the Democratic Leadership Council (DLC), founded in the 1980s to put Democratic presidents in the White House after the successive debacles of the Reagan campaigns. The DLC’s policy arm, the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI), translated that mandate into policy initiatives, which is how the Democrats, historically the party of the working-class voter, wound up on the vanguard of financial deregulation, the courtship of Big Tech, the rollback of the welfare state, and other unlovely agenda items for right-wing governance.

The DLC folded in the aughts, though the PPI lumbers on, brandishing the self-flattering and entirely misleading slogan “radical pragmatism.” The reason the DLC closed up shop was that its mission had so completely captured the Democrats’ policy infrastructure that the group was pretty much redundant. The Brookings Institute, the Center for American Progress, the New America Foundation, and an army of pollsters and consultants all chimed in in unison behind the message that America was too deeply enmeshed in right-wing policy aims for Democrats to make any more than marginal and incremental headway. Meanwhile, notionally centrist groups such as No Labels and Third Way are all but official recruitment arms of the GOP. Within this tight cordon sanitaire, talk of sweeping universal reforms like truly universal health coverage, an aggressive wealth tax, or serious climate mitigation was mostly banished; in its place a thousand school privatization schemes, carbon-exchange markets, insurance subsidies, and small-bore tax credits bloomed.

Not coincidentally, all the policy savants and consultants in on the grift made handsome livings, and operated in a professional bubble largely impervious to the inconvenient evidence furnished by mounting, and increasingly calamitous, electoral failures. Searchlight already seems well positioned to occupy this same Goodfellas-style niche; the Times reports that its $10 million annual budget is bankrolled by “a roster of billionaire donors highlighted by Stephen Mandel, a hedge fund manager, and Eric Laufer, a real estate investor.”

What Searchlight seems to be adding to this dreary drumbeat of Beltway consensus is a superficially more confrontational rhetorical style. In his interview with the Times, Jentleson lashed out at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), whose most prominent role in Democratic Party politics was to serve as a foil for an otherwise rudderless George H.W. Bush campaign nearly 40 years ago. But in Jentleson’s overheated telling, the ACLU “did more to contribute to Trump’s victory than many conservative groups.” Then there’s the Center for American Progress, a massive sluice gate for corporate donations that briskly adopts the policy positions that come with them, which Jentleson accuses of purveying “100 percent pure uncut resistance drivel.”

Jentleson himself, though, staked out a position early in his career more than a little adjacent to the drivel he dismisses today. His 2021 book Kill Switch derided the reactionary record of the modern Senate and called for the abolition of the filibuster, and he worked with Democracy Forward, a legal advocacy group now challenging much of Trump’s second-term agenda in court. But he has followed the same Beltway career trajectory that has seen former left-leaning advocates veering right as a host of professional incentives emerged on that path—he’s a Senate-bred version of Sean McElwee or David Shor, who laid aside more intemperate activist pasts when the Hill came calling. Jentleson’s own ideological transformation seemed to occur after his stormy tenure as chief of staff for Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who has also veered to the right after running as a left- and working-class-branded outsider (in spite of being the son of a wealthy insurance executive and graduating from Harvard Business School).

One striking irony of Jentleson’s recent transformation is that he now uses his longtime affiliation with the Senate, which he had formerly singled out as a principal obstruction to democratic governance, as his rainmaking calling card. Searchlight is named for the Nevada hometown of the late Democratic majority leader Harry Reid, who was Jentleson’s first employer on the Hill. (Though, even here, the affiliation claimed by the group doesn’t really fit its policy profile; it turns out that Reid was more aligned with the liberal groups, being well ahead of most Democratic lawmakers in endorsing LBGTQ+ equality and serious climate-change mitigation, in contrast to Searchlight’s agenda.)

It’s long been a sign of wised-up Hill pragmatism to advertise your hard-won bona fides as the only adult in the room—but as has been painfully clear during the Democrats’ four-decade-and-counting march toward rightward retrenchment, that reflex comes with a great many intellectual and strategic liabilities. Among other things, leaving the Democratic agenda in the care of self-styled political managers isn’t remotely consonant with the sort of mass (small-d) democratic politics essential to countering the bad-faith pseudo-populism of the MAGA right. “The Democrats have this constant desire to build something new out of something old,” says Claremont-McKenna history professor Lily Geismer, author of a critical study of the DLC and its legacy, Left Behind. “And it works from this drive to set aside the existing grassroots structure of the party—the classic case is unions—and in its place, you decide to build all these insular think tanks.” This is now the go-to model for Democratic institution-building, she says: “Right after the election, I had a conversation with someone who was trying to start a PPI-like organization. Even though this wasn’t my own politics, I told him to do what the DLC didn’t do: They didn’t build any kind of grassroots structure, or any sort of organization at the state level. They were an organization of party officials agreeing with each other.”

This supremely insider-branded talent pool has produced a “deep disconnect” between Democratic elites and the mass support they need to reverse the party’s downward slide, Geismer argues. It’s telling that former Senate staffers make up most of Searchlight’s leadership team. “That does seem like a core component here,” Geismer says. “It was the same thing with the DLC. [DLC founder and CEO] Al From was a congressional staffer. This poses an interesting question about idea-generating: With this background, you come up with solutions that mostly make sense to people invested in the status quo.”