Politics / Scott Bessent Is Doing a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Job The treasury secretary’s pronouncements keep missing the mark—wildly, weirdly, and dangerously.

Scott Bessent speaks to the press outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2025. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

When hedge-fund billionaire Scott Kenneth Homer Bessent was nominated last fall by Donald Trump to serve as the nation’s 79th secretary of the treasury, the thinking from optimistic observers was that—in contrast to the clown-car crew that was circling around the president-elect—he might be something of an adult in the room.

With four decades of experience in global finance, first as a key player on the Soros Fund Management team and then as the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of his own Key Square Capital Management, Bessent had a record of working with Democrats and Republicans. He came across as a calm, cool, and collected member of the billionaire class who just might guard against the worst instincts of a frequently bankrupted and economically delusional president.

There was no way that Bessent was going to address wealth inequality or support the responsible tax policies that would make people like him pay their fair share. But he didn’t come off as a fever-dreaming lunatic who would spout the sort of economic nonsense that Trump and his inner circle favored. Bessent talked a lot about cutting taxes and reducing debts and deficits—standard, if often conflicting, GOP goals—and eschewed Trump’s more extreme language when it came to tariffs, suggesting that he saw them as tools to be employed judiciously, in pursuit of a “one-time price adjustment” that was “not inflationary,” rather than an across-the-board assault on the framework of the modern global economy.

As a result, 15 Senate Democrats, and independent Senator Angus King, who caucuses with the Democrats, joined Republicans in voting to confirm Bessent on Monday, with corporate-friendly Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) saying, “While I disagree with many of his policy positions, particularly his support for extending tax cuts for the wealthy and President Trump’s tariff threats, I hope that he will focus the Treasury Department on bringing down costs for middle-class Americans.”

That hope has been dashed by Bessent.

In an administration that sends reliably unreliable signals regarding the economy, the treasury secretary has distinguished himself as a steady source of ill-advised talking points and wildly inaccurate predictions. And they keep coming, amid market chaos and mounting speculation that Trump’s tantrum tariffs might ultimately collapse the economy in ways that bring to mind the tortured legacy of Republican President Herbert Hoover.

Last month, Bessent asserted that Trump’s decision to slap major tariffs on China would not harm US consumers. “China will pay for the tariffs because their business model is exporting their way out of this inflation,” he claimed. “They will eat any tariffs that go on.”

This week, China announced that it would counter Trump’s tariff moves by raising retaliatory duties on US imports to 84 percent. NBC’s report from Hong Kong was headlined: “China is matching Trump tariff for tariff. It has other ways it can strike back, too.” Things have gone so awry that, even as Trump backed off some reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, he hiked tariffs on Chinese goods to 125 percent.

But Bessent has not only been misreading the global picture. He has also proven to be wildly out of touch with the concerns of Americans who are watching their retirement portfolios evaporate. On Sunday, after a two-day downturn that saw stock values collapse by 10 percent—wiping out at least $6 trillion in investor assets, and doing severe damage to the 401(k) accounts into which working Americans were encouraged to deposit their life savings—Bessent told Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, “Americans who have put away for years in their savings [account] don’t look at the day-to-day fluctuations of what’s happening.”

In fact, they were doing just that; as an NBC headline from two days earlier reported, “Retirees ‘stunned’ as market turmoil over tariffs shrinks their 401(k)s.” The network explained, “Some are changing their spending habits while others are worried about their future quality of life.”

In the same Meet the Press interview, Trump’s treasury secretary said, “I see no reason that we have to price in a recession”—even as a usual Trump apologist, billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, was warning that an ill-thought-out and overly aggressive tariff regimen could lead to a circumstance where “the massive increase in uncertainty drives the economy into a recession, potentially a severe one.”