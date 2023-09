Deadline Poet / Schumer Drops Senatorial Dress Code

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman celebrates his victory on election night November 9, 2022, in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Photo by Jeff Swensen / Getty Images)

This article appears in the October 16/23, 2023 issue.

When Fetterman appeared, one wondered could he

Be senator while dressed in jeans and hoodie?

He could. For senators it’s now OK

To dress for Casual Friday every day.

If rioters attempt another coup

It might be hard to tell just who is who.