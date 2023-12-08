Politics / Why Is One of Trump’s Fake Electors Still Overseeing Voting in Wisconsin? Ten GOP election deniers have been banned from serving as electors if Trump is on the 2024 ballot. But one of them is still on the statewide election commission.

Donald Trump at a rally in Waukesha, Wis., on August 5, 2022. (Morry Gash / AP)

The Wisconsin Republican insiders who, in their guise as so-called “fake electors,” collaborated in former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, have finally admitted that Joe Biden won the battleground state.

It took the better part of three years, but on Wednesday the 10 Republicans who set themselves up as fake electors for Trump—and then filed paperwork that falsely claimed the former president won Wisconsin’s electoral votes—formally acknowledged the reality that their candidate had been defeated by the Democrat.

The fake electors, waited for 35 months to do the right thing. And then only under the looming threat of a civil trial that was unlikely to go well for them.

The Republicans abandoned the “big lie” as part of an agreement to settle the suit, which was brought by Democratic voters and electors who accused them of participating in a multistate attempt by Trump and his partisan allies to reject the 2020 election results. They could have been liable for as much as $2.4 million in damages if they had lost at trial. To see off that threat, they accepted an agreement that required them to recognize that Biden won Wisconsin and to withdraw their false filings with public officials that received the Electoral College votes.

“The duly elected presidential electors for the State of Wisconsin for the 2020 presidential election were: [Democratic Biden electors] Meg Andrietsch, Shelia Stubbs, Ronald Martin, Mandela Barnes, Khary Penebaker, Mary Arnold, Patty Schachtner, Shannon Holsey, Tony Evers, and Benjamin Wikler,” read the statement the Republicans agreed to. “We hereby reaffirm that Joseph R. Biden, Jr. won the 2020 presidential election and that we were not the duly elected presidential electors for the State of Wisconsin for the 2020 presidential election.”

The fake electors also agreed to file a statement with the public officials who received their documents, in which they admitted to having been “part of an attempt to improperly overturn the 2020 presidential election results.”

Perhaps most notably, the Republicans—including a former state party chair and many longtime party leaders—agreed that they would not attempt to serve as electors, fake or otherwise, in 2024 or any other future election in which Trump is running for president.