Politics / The Revolt of the Republican Women Speaker Mike Johnson’s sexism is fueling an unexpected uprising within the GOP caucus.

Marjorie Taylor Greene at a Capitol Hill press conference on November 18, 2025. (Sarah L. Voisin / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

House Speaker Mike Johnson has strong opinions on the differences between men and women. On a recent podcast, Johnson’s wife, Kelly, noted that her husband likes to say, “Men and women are different in…that men can compartmentalize things.” Giving metaphorical expression to this idea, Kelly Johnson compared men’s brains to waffles and women’s to spaghetti.

This strange foray into gender essentialism perhaps explains why Mike Johnson is so reluctant to share power with his female colleagues. There are currently 33 Republican women in the House, yet there is not one elected female committee chair (one woman has the more ceremonial post of committee gavel). These numbers lend credence to the complaint of soon-retiring Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene that “there’s a lot of weak Republican men” who are “afraid” and “always try to marginalize the strong Republican women.”

Nor is Greene alone in her anger. An unexpected revolt is brewing in the GOP among women who are hardly adherents of feminism but are still angry about continually bumping against the glass ceiling—and at Johnson for shutting them out.

Johnson’s alienation of these women is all the odder since he needs their votes. His majority is historically narrow; Republicans hold 220 seats, just two more than the 218 required. And as Johnson’s predecessor Kevin McCarthy found out, losing even a tiny handful of supporters is enough for a GOP speaker to lose their job these days.

Despite his shaky hold on power, Johnson has frequently clashed with his female colleagues. He’s quarreled with three congresswomen over the release of the Epstein files: Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert (along with the lone male Republican who championed disclosure, Thomas Massie). Johnson has also fought with Representatives Anna Paulina Luna and Elise Stefanik over a congressional stock trading ban. And six Republican women broke ranks with Johnson to support the censure of GOP Representative Cory Mills over alleged misconduct toward women: Mace, Boebert, Greene, Luna, Kat Cammack and Harriet Hageman.

Even when women rise in the ranks of Johnson’s GOP, they are treated with condescension. Representative Lisa McCain is a Johnson ally and GOP conference chair. Johnson has praised her by saying she’s the person he’d trust most to make Thanksgiving dinner. Johnson clearly prefers women as cooks rather than as colleagues.

It’s hard not to see a pattern in these fights: Johnson is consistently at war with GOP women. This is causing a serious rift in the party. As NBC reports:

A number of high-profile Republican women are fleeing the House for other opportunities, weighing retirement or quitting Congress early, fueling some concern that GOP women’s ranks could be depleted in the next Congress. Taken together, it’s a sign of growing frustration among some House GOP women, who have less representation in leadership and hold only a single elected committee gavel. Two House Republican women, who spoke to NBC News on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal matters, said that they feel they have been passed over for opportunities, that their priorities don’t always get taken as seriously under Johnson’s leadership and that they believe that could be driving some of the exits and public fights with him.

In trying to counter the accusation of sexism, a Johnson ally has retorted with the remarkably sneering comment that female critics should be grateful for what he has done. As The New York Times reports, “A senior Republican congressional aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of prolonging an intraparty feud, said that after Mr. Johnson had provided Ms. Stefanik with office space and a budget for what the aide described as ‘a fake job and a fake title,’ he would have expected her to be more gracious.”

Johnson’s behavior isn’t just a quirk of his personal misogyny but reflects the larger backlash against professional women inside the GOP. Donald Trump’s culture-war politics have emboldened reactionaries eager to roll back the gains women have made in the workplace.