This Week

Phish Food for Fascists

What the hell is this?

Steve Brodner

Steve Brodner is an award-winning graphic artist/journalist and the winner of the 2024 Herb Block Prize for editorial cartooning.

Afrikaners from South Africa arrive, Monday, May 12, 2025, at Dulles International Airport

The Real Reason Those White South Africans Are Here

Hint: It’s not because they’re actually being persecuted.

Kali Holloway

Reaping what they sowed: Biden and Harris at Trump’s inauguration.

The Biden Scandal Goes Well Beyond the Aging Cover-Up

The former president’s stubbornness and narcissism led to disastrous Trump victory.

Jeet Heer

Unknown Street Artist Triptych

Unknown Street Artist Triptych

Seen in Philadelphia.

OppArt

The motorcade of President Donald Trump is parked next to an almost 13-year-old Qatari Boeing 747 on the tarmac of Palm Beach International airport on February 15, 2025.

Republicans Should Be Angrier Than Anyone About Trump's New Plane

Shocker: They're not.

Sasha Abramsky

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he boards Air Force One before departing Miami International Airport, in Miami, Florida, on April 3, 2025.

Is Donald Trump About to Launch a Denaturalization Purge?

Mass denaturalization could be used to move the country toward the MAGA movement’s larger goal of a white Christian nationalist United States.

Rafia Zakaria

John Ewing pumps his fist after the second round of results are announced at the election night watch party for Ewing for Omaha mayor at the downtown Hilton in Omaha, Nebraska, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

How Democrats Crushed a Despicable Anti-Trans Campaign and Won a Major Election

The supposedly unbeatable Republican mayor of Nebraska's largest city used the GOP's anti-LGBTQ+ playbook in her reelection bid.

John Nichols