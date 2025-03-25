One of These Progressives Could Be New York’s Next Mayor On Saturday, seven mayoral candidates made their case to the Working Families Party and The Nation magazine in advance of the June primary.

Dr. Christina Greer; City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams; Assemblyman Zohran Mamndani; State Senator Zellnor Myrie; City Comptroller Brad Lander; former city comptroller Scott Stringer; State Senator Jessica Ramos; and former assemblyman Michael Blake.

Seven candidates vying to be the next mayor of New York City joined The Nation and the Working Families Party for a forum on Saturday afternoon. The panel, moderated by Dr. Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, included City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams; Assemblymember Zohran Mamndani; State Senator Zellnor Myrie; City Comptroller Brad Lander; former city comptroller Scott Stringer; State Senator Jessica Ramos; and former Barack Obama staffer and assemblymember Michael Blake. The forum split the candidates into two groups, with one lightning round in between, as Greer and the audience offered questions about how each candidate would lead the city if elected.

While each of the candidates attempted to distinguish themselves from their peers, all of them seemed to unite around two main issues: the city’s affordability crisis and the lack of leadership fitness in former New York movernor Andrew Cuomo and current New York City mayor Eric Adams, who were invited to the forum but either rejected or didn’t reply to the invitation.

Among the candidates who received the most cheering from the crowd on Saturday was assemblyman and avowed Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who announced this week that he has hit the public financing cap for donations, bringing in over $8 million, including projected matching funds from about 18,000 donors citywide. Mamdani was the only candidate on Saturday to bring up the arrest of green-card holder Mahmoud Khalil, who was heavily involved in pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University’s campus last year, as part of Trump’s widespread detainment spree.

While all of the candidates present offered platforms progressive enough for the Working Families Party to invite them to the forum, and in some cases consider endorsing them, each offered a slightly different vision for the city. The first section of the forum was comprised of Zellnor Myrie, Scott Stringer, and Jessica Ramos. When Greer asked these candidates why working-class New Yorkers should trust them to lead, Myrie spoke about his working-class background and his commitment to providing free, universal after-school care. Ramos highlighted her background working in city government and her affordable housing plan that centers “modest equity home ownership,” while Stringer spoke about his upbringing in a family of local politicians and his plan to build “Mitchell-Lama 2.0” by leveraging vacant, city-owned land.

One of the big questions for these candidates was how they would stand up to Trump as mayor of the biggest city in the country. Stringer and Myrie offered the most vague answers, saying they would do so by running an “excellent government,” and considering unity, respectively. Ramos was more bold, announcing a plan to get us ready to withhold New Yorkers’ federal taxes from the Trump administration.

Digging into what they would do during their first 100 days, Ramos said she would declare a mental health state of emergency. Myrie touted his “ambitious” housing plan and said he would set up an interagency task force to help bring down the number of shootings in the city, while Stringer said he would work with the state legislatures to fund his “NYC Tri-Share Childcare Fund” initiative and staff the mayor’s office with “diverse talent.”

When asked about Kathy Hochul’s performance as governor, including her push for a mask ban, all three candidates from the first cohort leaned into their ability to work with her. Ramos said she is against a mask ban; Myrie said he has “concerns” around her current proposal; and Stringer said he is “open to it,” though he “obviously believes in the Constitution and civil liberties.” (At other points during the event, Mamdani and Blake indicated that they are against a mask ban.)

At one point, an audience member asked the candidates whether they would drop out to support another progressive candidate. Stringer answered by saying the race is about “coalition building,” but that “at the end of the day, I will be the strongest candidate against Cuomo.” Myrie and Ramos gave noncommittal answers, appearing to indicate that they would wait and see.

During a lightning round, which included all seven present candidates, Greer tossed out lighthearted questions, like what their favorite train is and who their favorite mayor of New York City was. On the favorite mayor question, all chose Fiorello La Guardia, except for Adrienne Adams who said, “After four years, I hope you’ll say me.”

The second section of the forum was comprised of Michael Blake, Adrienne Adams, Zohran Mamdani, and Brad Lander. In pitching himself to working-class New Yorkers, Michael Blake said he wants to “keep more money in your pocket” by enacting policies like universal child care and doing away with credit score checks on rental and mortgage applications.