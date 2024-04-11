Society / OJ Simpson Was a Rorschach Test for America Most people saw the Hall of Fame running back not as a person but as symbol for what was wrong with the country.

OJ Simpson flanked by defense attorneys at his murder trial in 1995. (Reed Saxon / AFP via Getty Images)

If anyone had illusions that the United States was, in fact, united, the OJ Simpson trial and subsequent verdict put a quick end to that. The 1994-95 courtroom drama was about whether Simpson, who died of cancer on April 10, had murdered his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. What you thought about this “Trial of the Century” spoke to what you believed about racism, police corruption, gender, domestic abuse, and a two-tiered justice system that favors the wealthy and famous. The NFL Hall of Famer was a Rorschach test for how a person understood this country. It wasn’t OJ the person that people perceived. They saw OJ as a symbol of the country’s deeper rot—and that recognition of rot was a rare place where both sides could agree.

For people—overwhelmingly white people who wanted to see OJ on death row or serving a life term in prison—he symbolized how men get away with domestic abuse no matter how many times police are made aware of the problem. OJ was also the symbol of how wealth, celebrity, and a Dream Team of attorneys can win acquittals even when the facts are against you—the lives of Brown Simpson and Goldman rendered a footnote to OJ’s celebrity.

For others—overwhelmingly Black people—OJ’s trial was about the racist LAPD railroading Simpson; arresting and convicting Black people for crimes they did not commit was just part of our system of mass incarceration.

The trial was just two years after the police beating of Rodney King and the LA uprising that followed. That uprising occurred after decades of brutal treatment of LA’s Black community at the hands of former police chief Darryl Gates and his militarized “anti-gang” initiatives. OJ’s arrest was understood as a part of that continuum. When tapes revealed the arresting officer Mark Fuhrman repeating the n-word over and over again, it cemented the idea that the arrest was just another chapter of a racist system. Both sides shared the idea that there was something very wrong in this country. There was just profound disagreement as to what that was.

If the trial was a Rorschach test, then the verdict was a vision into the future, where the media—and social media—amplified racism, division, and the angriest voices. It was a media circus so overwhelming and so rife with racism and sexism that it foretold how awful the landscape was to become.

The OJ verdict, and the chasms it exposed between how white and Black people viewed this country, revealed what should have been obvious: that the lived experience of people in this country is warped by racism, violence and social inequality. It’s ironic that it took a case involving OJ Simpson to lay this bare. Early in his football career, OJ would say, “I’m not Black. I’m OJ.” What he meant was that he saw himself—and wanted white America to see him—as someone who would make white people feel comfortable whether that was in the football stands, on the golf course, or on a Hertz commercial.

In the 1980s, former football star, actor, and activist Jim Brown would say that OJ Simpson “wore a mask.” He wrote in his memoir Out of Bounds, that the O.J. the public knew was not the real person: “I never look at O.J. Simpson the way I do a Bill Russell or a Walter Payton. I talk to those guys and see them speak. I know what I’m hearing is the real man. Too often I can’t say the same about O.J.”

Whether one sees that “mask” as hiding a murderer or that “mask” as OJ covering his Blackness for white appeal, speaks again to one’s perspective on an individual who continues to fascinate and repel. The popularity of the 2017 Oscar winning documentary OJ: Made in America by Ezra Edelman, showed that people are still trying to get their heads around the OJ trial and what it all meant. We want to understand it and OJ himself because we intuit that to understand them is to understand our country today: divided, embittered, and imperiled.