NOT a Minor Issue

While women’s lives are at stake, Trump stated that abortion was a “minor issue” in the upcoming election.

Robin McCarthy, Rose Deler, Andrea Arroyo and Holly Ballard Martz
Robin McCarthyRobin McCarthy is a California-based multimedia artist that “likes to disrupt the traditional art of embroidery with stitched images that reveal the clash and consequences of the world around us.” Find her work here.


Rose DelerRose Deler is a Latina artist using what is perceived as traditionally feminine crafts to tell the stories of the remarkable women that surround her. More of her work can be seen at www.rosedeler.com


Andrea Arroyo Andrea Arroyo is co–art director of Opp-Art. She is an award-winning artist working in fine art, site-specific installation, public art and illustration. Her work is published widely (including in The New Yorker and The New York Times) and is exhibited internationally. She is the creator of “Unnatural Election: Artists Respond to the US Election.” Her 3-venue exhibition “Art as Solidarity” presented by The Hispanic Society Museum, The Morris-Jumel Mansion Museum and The United Palace in Manhattan is on view through July 31, 2022. Her new book: “ImagiNATIONS: Art As Solidarity” was published by NowWhat Media.


Holly Ballard MartzHolly Ballard Martz is a multidisciplinary artist based in Seattle, Wash., who uses language and found objects to create iconic works about deeply felt social, political, and personal issues, including mental illness, gun violence, and reproductive rights. Martz has exhibited nationally and her work is held in many private and public collections, including those of the Gates Foundation, the University of Washington, and the City of Seattle. She is represented by ZINC contemporary in Seattle.


