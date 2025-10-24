This Week / October 24, 2025

No Kings Sketches

Arc de Trump.

US President Donald Trump greets President of Argentina Javier Milei as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House on Tuesday October 14, 2025.

Trump's Argentina Bailout Is Bad for America but Great for His Hedge Fund Cronies

Propping up Javier Milei’s austerity regime shows that Trump’s true loyalty is to neo-colonial plutocracy.

Jeet Heer

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished. The demolition is part of President Donald Trump’s plan to build a ballroom on the eastern side of the White House.

The Crazy-Making Destruction of the East Wing of the White House

Demolishing the people’s entrance to the People’s House is part of Trump’s plan to destabilize and devastate his opponents.

Joan Walsh

Justice Is the Root of Peace

Justice Is the Root of Peace

A ceasefire is only the beginning. Without justice, there can be no peace.

OppArt / Andrea Arroyo

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The White House Is Being Destroyed Because Corruption Doesn't Matter Anymore

The demolition of the East Wing is a symbol of a system that long ago stopped caring about the kind of blatant graft that Trump loves.

Chris Lehmann

Coming for Your Rights!

Coming for Your Rights!

Will the USA rise to the occasion?

OppArt / Gia Ruiz

Pete Buttigieg’s appearance on “Pod Save America” did not go very well.

Democrats Are Getting a Brutal Lesson in How Much the Politics on Israel Have Changed

From Pete Buttigieg to Gavin Newsom, party bigwigs are finding out the hard way that the old platitudes don’t work anymore.

Y.L. Al-Sheikh