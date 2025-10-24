No Kings Sketches
Arc de Trump.
Propping up Javier Milei’s austerity regime shows that Trump’s true loyalty is to neo-colonial plutocracy.
Demolishing the people’s entrance to the People’s House is part of Trump’s plan to destabilize and devastate his opponents.
A ceasefire is only the beginning. Without justice, there can be no peace.
The demolition of the East Wing is a symbol of a system that long ago stopped caring about the kind of blatant graft that Trump loves.
Will the USA rise to the occasion?
From Pete Buttigieg to Gavin Newsom, party bigwigs are finding out the hard way that the old platitudes don’t work anymore.