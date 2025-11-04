Politics / Nick Fuentes Has Officially Breached the MAGA Gates How the right’s crisis over US support for Israel has provided the white nationalist with the opening he needs to be welcomed into the MAGA fold.

White nationalist Nick Fuentes speaks during a rally at the Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, November 2020. (Nicole Hester / Mlive.com / Ann Arbor News via AP)

Last week, a major ideological schism that has been brewing beneath the surface of the MAGA movement burst into full public view. On one side: a rowdy and ascendant coalition of ultra-nationalists, populists, and Gen-Zers who are clamoring for an end to US support of Israel. On the other: the neoconservative, Zionist old guard who are increasingly marginalized and on the defense. As the clash rattles the MAGA coalition at its highest levels, one man stands at the center, enjoying the mayhem: Nick Fuentes, the 27-year-old white nationalist streamer whose moment has finally arrived.

It started on the evening of October 27, when Tucker Carlson hosted Fuentes for a friendly two-hour interview. Since his departure from Fox News, Carlson’s online show has become the highest-profile platform in the MAGA movement. But until very recently, Fuentes’s appearance there would have been unthinkable. The Hitler-praising, Holocaust-denying streamer has long been considered virtually untouchable by the conservative mainstream, even while he has commanded a sizable following among disaffected, ultra-racist, extremely online Gen Z men. In August, Carlson himself slammed Fuentes as a “weird little gay kid in his basement” and suggested he was likely a federal agent.

Since then, Carlson has changed his tune. During last week’s interview, he apologized for past remarks about Fuentes, emphasized common ground, and offered only tepid pushback against Fuentes’s theories about “organized Jewry.” As the video garnered millions of views, the mainstream conservative movement responded with a burst of debate, with many supporting Carlson’s move while MAGA’s establishment, pro-Israel voices expressed outrage. Carlson and Fuentes, wrote Newsweek pundit Josh Hammer, were “cheering on the West’s Islamist and globalist enemies…[and] fracturing…the ecumenical Jewish-Christian biblical alliance.… I have no doubt that [Charlie] Kirk is now rolling in his grave after Carlson’s latest stunning act of anti-Western subjugation and personal betrayal.”

Then, on Thursday, Kevin Roberts, the president of the Heritage Foundation, took to X to defend Carlson’s decision to platform Fuentes, arguing that the groyper leader’s ideas should be respectfully debated within the conservative conversation, not shunned. American Christians should be free to criticize Israel, he asserted, without being called antisemitic or silenced by the “globalist class,” since “loyalty” to “Christ first, and to America always” is paramount. The first part of that assertion, no doubt, is true enough; the second carries unmistakable antisemitic overtones, a brand of anti-Zionism more reminiscent of Father Coughlin than of anything the liberatory left would celebrate.

If you follow the right only from a distance, this all may seem like a storm in a teapot. Why parse subtle distinctions between shades of racists while the world burns? But Fuentes’s welcome into the MAGAverse augurs a profound shift on the right. Beyond the interview itself, the debate has brought into the open long-simmering tensions between what are commonly called the neoconservative and paleoconservative wings of the MAGA movement, touching not only on foreign intervention but also issues of immigration, trade policy, culture wars, and more. It has become the opening salvo in the battle for Trumpism after Trump, forcing onlookers to choose between two increasingly irreconcilable visions of America First.

It’s a profound development. In just a week, Carlson has introduced the groyper leader’s ideas—outright neo-fascism and unbridled white, male, and Christian dominance—to an immeasurably wider audience, helping the skilled propagandist appear reasonable, even moderate. And in offering his blessing to the interview, Roberts gave further permission for the rest of the conservative movement to follow suit.

Of course, in many ways it’s surprising that Fuentes’s red-carpet welcome took this long. In fits and starts, with plenty of misses and plenty of luck along the way, he has been clawing his way toward the top for years. He has done this not primarily through building a mass base or taking over conservative institutions but through what the alt-right called “metapolitics”—seeding radical ideas in culture until a moment of crisis provides an opening for wider dissemination. Now the right’s crisis over US support for Israel, after two years of genocidal annihilation in Gaza, has provided him the opening he needs.

Pushing the Envelope

In the early months of the 2016 election Fuentes, then in high school in the Chicago suburbs, was a libertarian and Ted Cruz supporter. By the time he got to college later that year, he was all in for Trump, and like many others in the heyday of the alt-right, his views quickly radicalized. And by August 2017, when he attended the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was a full-on white nationalist. Because of his views on immigration, race, and Israel and the Jews, he was barred from the career pipeline open to less radical conservative students. Soon he dropped out of college and began his nightly streaming show, America First, determined to reshape the conservative movement from the outside.

In fall 2019, Fuentes made his first mark by helping orchestrate what came to be called the “groyper wars.” At Turning Point USA events on campuses across the country, his followers—adopting the “groyper” moniker, an online variant on the ubiquitous alt-right Pepe the frog meme—lined up during the Q&As to challenge Charlie Kirk and other conservative leaders to end their support of non-white immigration and Israel, ditch the rhetoric of “color-blind” inclusivity in favor of hard-nosed white grievance politics, and remove gay conservatives from leadership positions on the right. These confrontations were filmed and went viral, and while conservative leaders lined up to condemn Fuentes—pointing to clips of him joking about the Holocaust, calling interracial marriage “degenerate,” and more—his influence on portions of the MAGA youth was hard to deny. The media proclaimed the rise of a new Gen-Z ultra-reactionary right.