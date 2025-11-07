Politics / The Democrats’ Legislative Mastermind Nancy Pelosi Announces Retirement She had her flaws, but the 38-year House veteran was the most productive progressive leader of my lifetime. Edit

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi in 2020.

(Tom Williams / AP Images)

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she won’t seek reelection in 2026. I am grateful to her for that—she’s 85, it’s time—but I’m not someone who is celebrating the news. I’m wistful about it. She had her flaws, but the 38-year House veteran was the most productive progressive leader of my lifetime. Some would deny her the label progressive, but her combination of solid liberal values and unrivaled legislative skill meant she got more meaningful progressive legislation passed than any Democrat since Lyndon Johnson. There would be no Affordable Care Act without her, and the parts of his ambitious domestic agenda President Joe Biden was able to get passed—however scaled down by faux Democrats Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin in the Senate—would not have passed without her, either.

Don’t take my word for it: Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair emerita of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, posted on X upon hearing the news:

Speaker Emerita Pelosi has been the most effective Speaker in a generation—delivering time & again for the American people & showing true, principled leadership. It has been my honor to serve with her & I thank her for her work to make America a more just & fair place for us all.

Pelosi was my congressional representative in San Francisco for 25 years, and I was proud to vote for her many times. But I didn’t vote for her when she first ran for office in 1987; I voted for Democratic Socialists of America leader Harry Britt. I had met Pelosi several times, first when she chaired the California Democratic Party and came to Santa Barbara, where I had my first job out of college, for a tea with wealthy ladies in tony Montecito. Like the AIDS activist Cleve Jones, who confessed to The New York Times that he viewed her mainly as “a society lady,” I underestimated the beautifully coiffed woman in pearls, designer suits, and stilettos. Also in 1987, she came to rally Art Agnos supporters before a day of door-knocking for the progressive San Francisco mayor, and I was underwhelmed by her oratory (she was never the best public speaker, which she knew). On that occasion, she was dressed down, in blue jeans—but designer blue jeans.

Hey, women can be sexist too, I learned over time.

But when she got to Congress, she became a fierce advocate for AIDS funding in the face of Ronald Reagan’s not-so-benign neglect, and she won me over. She climbed up through the leadership and helped mastermind the Democrats’ House and Senate takeovers in 2006, crusading against President Bush’s unpopular Iraq war, which she had opposed. And when she took the speaker’s gavel in 2007, she did it surrounded by her children and grandchildren. “For our daughters and our granddaughters, we are finally breaking the marble ceiling,” she declared.

Pelosi was a bit of a throwback in always leading with her experience as a mother as her main credential for being a Democratic leader. At one point in my life, I thought it playing to female stereotypes; later, I would see it as women of a certain age proudly claiming their entire life span. She waited until her five children were grown before entering electoral politics, a privilege afforded her by her wealthy husband, Paul, but a choice that deserved respect nonetheless. When then–NBC journalist Luke Russert rather callously asked her in 2013 whether her decision to run for speaker again “prohibits the party from having a younger leadership,” she schooled him on how ageism can be a kind of sexism.

His comment was “offensive,” she said, “but you probably don’t realize it.”

She went on: “I came to Congress when my youngest child, Alexandra, was a senior in high school and practically on her way to college. I knew that my male colleagues had come when they were 30. They had a jump on me because they didn’t have to…stay home [with children]. Now, I did what I wanted to do, I was blessed to have that opportunity to sequentially raise my family and then come to Congress.… You’ve got to take off 14 years for me because I was home raising a family, getting the best experience of all in diplomacy, interpersonal skills.

“No, the answer is no.”