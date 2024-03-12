Deadline Poet / March 12, 2024

Mike Johnson as Speaker So Far

Calvin Trillin
House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on February 14, 2024. ( Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Commissioned by the hard-right crew,
’Twas said Mike knew just what to do.
With Congress nearly comatose, he
Could learn some lessons from Pelosi.

Calvin Trillin

Calvin Trillin is The Nation’s “deadline poet.”

