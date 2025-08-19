Montana Doesn’t Need Any More Rural Ghost Towns, but That’s What Republicans Voted For Across the country, rural hospitals will close, and the empty towns will mirror the quiet halls where doctors and nurses once rushed to heal.

North Valley Hospital in Whitefish, Montana, was moved to a new location in 2007 and the building was left abandoned. It was demolished in 2015. (Elizabeth W. Kearley / Getty Images)

A decade ago, when the Republican-led Montana legislature first passed Medicaid expansion, I traveled to almost every one of our state’s rural hospitals in advance of our legislative session. I still remember a town hall meeting in Choteau, which has a population of just 1,700 people. The hospital administrator shared that 43 percent of the people walking through the hospital’s doors lacked insurance; the chair of the County Commission told those attending that if they lost their hospital, they would lose the town.

Fast-forward to 2025. There are now even more Republicans in our state legislature, yet Medicaid’s reauthorization passed this year by greater margins. The cost-shifting of uncompensated care, where those of us with insurance cover the costs of those without—usually at the emergency room, where it is most expensive—has substantially decreased. Preventive care, including breast and colon cancer screening and diabetes and hypertension treatment, continues to address health problems at the front end, rather than when it is already too late.

And while over 100 rural hospitals have shut their doors in the last decade, not a single one shut down in Montana.

Yet, just before the Fourth of July, as Congress headed into recess, DC Republicans voted to undo all of that hard work. Now they are home for the summer, facing the very communities whose hospitals and healthcare they just voted to put at risk.

Republicans voted to kick hardworking Montanans off Medicaid. They voted to threaten the rural hospitals our communities rely on and to make healthcare more expensive and less accessible.

In short, Republicans voted to make our healthcare worse.

Senator Steve Daines defended his vote on Fox News, asserting, “We’ve got to take able-bodied males who are laying [sic] on the couches at home and get them back to work and off of Medicaid.”

The problem is, those folks don’t exist in my state. According to the Montana Healthcare Foundation, 94 percent of Montana adults on Medicaid are employed, disabled, caregivers, or students. The remaining 6 percent of working-age adults comes out to just under 9,000 people. Even if all 9,000 of those people were just “laying on couches”—and they are not—Daines still voted to take away health insurance from an estimated 31,000 people, more than three times the number of unemployed adults on Medicaid.

And make no mistake, what hurts one of us in Montana hurts all of us. If our neighbors lose their health insurance, we all might lose our hospitals

According to one analysis, the Medicaid cuts will cost Montana hospitals more than $2.2 billion over the next 10 years, money they can’t afford to lose.