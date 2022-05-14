Mitch McConnell refused to schedule hearings on the nomination of

Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court on the novel rationale that a

presidential election was too close, and he then rushed through the

nomination of Amy Coney Barrett when a presidential election was

even closer. —news reports

McConnell managed to provide

The votes to toss old Roe aside.

Yes, Mitch knows how to play the game.

It helps a lot to have no shame.