Mitch McConnell refused to schedule hearings on the nomination of
Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court on the novel rationale that a
presidential election was too close, and he then rushed through the
nomination of Amy Coney Barrett when a presidential election was
even closer.—news reports
McConnell managed to provide
The votes to toss old Roe aside.
Yes, Mitch knows how to play the game.
It helps a lot to have no shame.